Poilievre supports Israel 'proactively striking' Iranian nuclear sites to defend itself

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is supporting Israel's right to defend itself against Iran following last week's ballistic missile attack, saying that right includes "proactively striking Iranian nuclear sites and oil installations to defund the terrorist regime."

"Israel must be able to prevent Iran from using nuclear weapons, if necessary," Poilievre said Monday night at a commemoration event marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

The debate over the scale of Israel's retribution comes after Iran struck Israel with 181 ballistic missiles last Tuesday. That attack was in retaliation for Israel's recent killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, with both militant groups backed by Iran. Since Hamas' attack last year, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have also steadily increased.

However, the federal government has a different position to Poilievre. While it is not endorsing Iran's nuclear sites as targets, the country's oil infrastructure could be on the table.

"I think it's appropriate," Defence Minister Bill Blair said to reporters on Monday when asked if it would be suitable for Israel to hit oil production facilities in Iran.

"When we talk about (Israel's) ability to defend themselves, certainly that would include missile launch sites, military installations, airfields from which these attacks are being launched, but Israel has a right to defend itself against such attacks and diminish Iran's capabilities of attacking."

Blair's response on Monday differs from comments he made in an interview with CTV Power Play host Vassy Kapelos last Thursday.

In that interview, Blair said Israel has a right "to knock those missiles down from the sky" and "target the source of those missiles."

But when asked by Kapelos if those targets include Iran's oil infrastructure or nuclear facilities, Blair said "no."

"Frankly, we're not endorsing and supporting retaliation against other targets," Blair said last week. "Only at those targets that might be necessary for Israel to defend itself against further attack."

U.S. President Joe Biden has suggested that Israel should refrain from attacking Iranian oil facilities.

"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields," Biden said during a rare appearance at the White House daily press briefing on Friday.

A day prior, Biden also said he opposed Israel targeting Iranian nuclear sites.