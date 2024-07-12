Poilievre says Trudeau a 'human pinata' at NATO, still won't commit to spending goal
Pierre Poilievre says NATO allies treated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau like a human piñata at the leaders' summit this week — but he still won't commit to the alliance's spending goal.
The Conservative leader says Canada has lost its place on the international stage under the Liberal government, and Trudeau lectures the world without doing his part.
The prime minister announced Thursday that he expects to hit NATO's defence spending target in 2032 after facing days of pressure at the three-day meeting in Washington, D.C.
He did not share details about how Canada will get there.
Poilievre says the prime minister was just trying to save face among NATO allies who have agreed to spend at least the equivalent of two per cent of national gross domestic product on defence.
He says he isn't committing to meet that target because he doesn’t make promises he can’t keep.
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
'It's scary': 3 Ontario men lose $373,000 to crypto investment fraud
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
Pressure building on Joe Biden to resign after Putin, Trump gaffes
Joe Biden remains defiant that he'll remain in the U.S. presidential race despite a disastrous debate performance that triggered a wave of calls for him to end his candidacy.
Here's why an expert thinks Biden redeemed himself during the press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
A trucker found a 1-year-old boy alive on a Louisiana roadside after the child was abandoned amid storm Beryl, police say
A truck driver found a 1-year-old alive in a ditch off an interstate highway in Louisiana this week, a day after the boy’s 4-year-old brother was found dead near the same freeway in what investigators think was a case of abandonment around the time tropical storm conditions hit the area, authorities said.
Wolfville youth found dead after flash flood: N.S. RCMP
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
Wolfville youth found dead after flash flood: N.S. RCMP
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
Canada's wildfire season close to 10-year average heading into the peak summer
Federal officials say rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl that has caused flash floods in the Maritimes is also lowering the risk of wildfires in eastern Canada.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Montreal super hospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the super hospital.
Here's why an expert thinks Biden redeemed himself during the press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
A trucker found a 1-year-old boy alive on a Louisiana roadside after the child was abandoned amid storm Beryl, police say
A truck driver found a 1-year-old alive in a ditch off an interstate highway in Louisiana this week, a day after the boy’s 4-year-old brother was found dead near the same freeway in what investigators think was a case of abandonment around the time tropical storm conditions hit the area, authorities said.
Actor Ashley Judd, a Democratic activist, adds her voice to those calling on Biden to leave the race
Actor Ashley Judd is adding her voice to calls for U.S. President Joe Biden to step aside from the presidential race following his performance in last month's debate, arguing that she worries he could lose to Republican Donald Trump in November.
Germany says it won't be intimidated by Russian threats after report on alleged assassination plot
The German government said Friday that it 'won't be intimidated' by Russian attempts to undermine the country's support of Ukraine, but refused to comment on a report that Moscow planned to assassinate the chief executive of a leading defense company.
Man sentenced to life over plot to kidnap, rape and murder U.K. TV personality Holly Willoughby
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, one of Britain's most high-profile television personalities.
Empty Russian passenger jet crashes near Moscow, killing its crew of 3
A Russian passenger jet crashed Friday while flying without passengers, killing its crew of three, officials said.
Jewish advocates say details around investigation into human-rights chief murky
Three weeks after the federal Liberals promised to do a "formal, independent review" of the appointment of Canada's new human-rights commissioner, the government hasn't provided any details about what that review will entail.
-
-
Conservatives would close supervised drug consumption sites near schools, playgrounds: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says supervised consumption sites are just 'drug dens' and that he will close them if his party forms the next government. Poilievre visited a park near such a site in Montreal this morning and said he would close all locations near schools, playgrounds and 'anywhere else that they endanger the public.'
Tampons contain lead, arsenic and potentially toxic chemicals, studies say. Here's what to know
The average menstruating person will use an estimated 11,000 tampons, sanitary pads, panty liners and other menstrual products, experts say. What if some of those products contain heavy metals or potentially toxic chemicals?
-
B.C. rejects Bonnie Henry's report backing non-prescribed alternatives to street drugs
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
-
Number of Ontarians without family doctor reaches 2.5 million, college says
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario who don't have a family doctor, the Ontario College of Family Physicians said on Thursday. That's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago, said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the incoming president of the college.
Webb Space Telescope's latest cosmic shot shows pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in infrared
The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared.
-
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Apple launches Vision Pro in Canada, but $5,000 price tag could make people 'pause'
Canadians can now get their hands on Apple's flashiest piece of technology, but some warn they shouldn't expect the device to become ubiquitous just yet.
The son of Asia's richest man is set to marry in the year's most extravagant wedding
Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians began arriving in India’s financial capital on Friday to attend the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, highlighting the billionaire's staggering wealth and rising clout.
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
-
Actor Ashley Judd, a Democratic activist, adds her voice to those calling on Biden to leave the race
Actor Ashley Judd is adding her voice to calls for U.S. President Joe Biden to step aside from the presidential race following his performance in last month's debate, arguing that she worries he could lose to Republican Donald Trump in November.
CREA cuts housing market forecast for 2024 despite June sales rising
The Canadian Real Estate Association says it is scaling back its housing market forecast for the remainder of the year amid increased levels of supply and a quiet spring spurred by fewer interest rate cuts expected in 2024.
-
Nearly all AT&T cell customers' call and text records exposed in a massive breach
The call and text message records of tens of millions of AT&T cellphone customers and many non-AT&T customers in mid-to-late 2022 were exposed in a massive data breach, the telecom company revealed Friday.
-
'Ontarians can be the judge:' Taxpayers group wants grocers to sell spirits during LCBO strike
LCBO workers have now been on strike in Ontario for a full week and at least one group says it might be time for the government to consider allowing other retailers to sell alcohol.
Buckingham Palace is opening up the room behind its famous balcony to the public for the first time
Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony room, where the monarch and other members of the Royal Family gather on special occasions before waving at cheering crowds in the streets below, is opening to the public for the first time.
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' receives outpouring of support after return to hospital
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
-
'I was left speechless:' Group of 27 from Ontario win $500K Lotto Max jackpot
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
Dress Codes: Why do tennis players wear white?
Pristine, crisp and all-white — tennis whites have been a tradition dating back centuries. The distinctive look has not only made the racquet sport stand out, it has also become a sartorial mainstay off the courts, too.
-
Canadian Olympic figure skaters get court date for medals appeal in Valieva doping case
The final appeal hearing to decide medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be heard days before the Paris Olympics open.
-
Oilers star engaged to marry girlfriend after proposal in Spain
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
-
4 in 10 Canadians say theft is a risk factor in vehicle purchasing: Nanos
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
A driverless car hits a person crossing against the light in China, highlighting a challenge for AI
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Ontario dad highlights Calgary Flames' act of kindness
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
Little free Blockbuster set up in Winnipeg
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
'Tears come to my eyes': Track star and family granted extension to stay in Canada after deportation order
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
-
Vancouver 'view cones' adjusted to allow more housing, work space
Vancouver city council has voted in favour of updating – and in some cases removing – so-called "view cones," which limit developments blocking mountains views.
-
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
Higher speed limits are now in effect on stretches of 400-series highways in Ontario
Starting today, speed limits are now higher along a number of stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
-
'Ontarians can be the judge:' Taxpayers group wants grocers to sell spirits during LCBO strike
LCBO workers have now been on strike in Ontario for a full week and at least one group says it might be time for the government to consider allowing other retailers to sell alcohol.
-
'It's scary': 3 Ontario men lose $373,000 to crypto investment fraud
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
Fire crews battle blaze at Calgary scrap yard for hours
Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.
-
After a five-day stretch of heat warnings, temperatures in Calgary will return close to normal for the final weekend of Stampede.
-
355 pounds of stolen wire recovered by Alberta RCMP
Alberta police say two men are facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of cut cable and copper wire that was found in a trailer in Innisfail this week.
Speed limit increases to 110 km/h on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.
-
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in commercial thefts across the city
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a female suspect involved with multiple commercial thefts in February across the city.
Montreal super hospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the super hospital.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
-
MainLine Theatre closed after water damage from downpour
The MainLine Theatre is forced to cancel its shows for the foreseeable future after rain flooded the theatre on July 10.
Josh Classen's forecast: Some weekend showers and a brief break from the heat
The cooling trend continues in Edmonton and right across central and northern Alberta.
-
Extreme heat prompts calls for a 'maximum temperature bylaw' forcing landlords to cool rentals
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
-
Community evacuated in northern Alberta as wildfire creeps closer to highway
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
Wolfville youth found dead after flash flood: N.S. RCMP
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
-
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Some residents 'feel defeated' after heavy rain, flash flooding in Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Humidex to reach 40 in several Manitoba communities: ECCC
The extreme heat is set to continue for just a little bit longer in Manitoba; however, temperatures are expected to cool down soon.
-
'We have to respond with compassion': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
-
Traffic stop on route to Craven Country Thunder sees 75 tickets issued on first day
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
-
University of Regina swimmer to compete at Olympic Games
University of Regina (U of R) swimmer, Ovesh Purahoo, will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games later this month for his home country of Mauritius.
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Higher speed limits are now in effect on stretches of 400-series highways in Ontario
Starting today, speed limits are now higher along a number of stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
Saskatoon sees overnight thunderstorm, severe storm warning still in effect Friday
Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.
-
Canada Revenue Agency order to seize Saskatchewan carbon levy money unusual, experts say
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
-
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
Woman arrested after pointing firearm: London police
A London woman is charged after pointing a firearm at somebody on Thursday, according to police. Around 12:45 a.m., police said a man was walking towards his car in the 400 block of King Street near Colborne Street, when he was approached by a woman.
-
NTP investigating 'possible weak tornadoes' over London
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
-
Forcible confinement charge after downtown London incident
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.
Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH
Barrie police say officers are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
-
Barrie Transit strikes deal with Durham after fire
A fire that destroyed Durham Regional Transit's inventory is slowing being rebuilt.
-
YRP make arrest in historical sexual assault investigation involving child
A 44-year-old man from East Gwillimbury is facing charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving a child.
Windsor police cracking down on intimate partner violence with six arrests
Windsor police officers have rounded up six people wanted on outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.
-
Hiatus House set to lose $150,000 in historical funding
The Windsor not-for-profit is one of only two emergency shelters in the region for women and children fleeing violent situations.
-
'I don’t see a universe where Joe Biden can continue': Windsor's mayor weighs in
With U.S. President Joe Biden spending the day across the river in Michigan, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has offered his opinion on the scrutiny surrounding Biden’s re-election campaign.
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
-
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
-
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
Defence calls Coutts murder-conspiracy trial 'un-Canadian,' accuses RCMP of lying
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
-
Southern Alberta, East Kootenay fire risk grows to extreme as hot temperatures continue
As southern Alberta and the East Kootenay of British Columbia continue to see temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s, the risk of wildfires is continuing to grow.
-
Lethbridge health centre struggles to keep the elevators working
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
Ontario mining law 'outdated, unconstitutional and offensive': First Nation chief
Ontario's mining law and its system for registering mining claims have allowed thousands of claims to be staked on a northwestern First Nation without consultation or consent, the community alleges in a constitutional challenge announced Friday.
-
Feds provide money for Sault housing projects
Three housing projects in the Sault Ste. Marie area received funding from the federal government Thursday.
-
Foundation revealed as buyer of Sault YMCA building
The mystery buyer of the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA has been revealed. The Dr. Lou and Mae Lukenda Foundation was behind the $2 million purchase, confirmed by Tim Lukenda.
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
-
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.