Poilievre says 'other ways' to address affordability for seniors than Bloc's proposed pension boost
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are "other ways" to address affordability for older Canadians.
"We are the view that seniors need more purchasing power. That's what we signalled with that vote. There are other ways to do it though," Poilievre told reporters during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday.
"For example, by axing the carbon tax and lowering income tax, you can allow seniors to keep more of their pension and their retirement income, and make those dollars go further."
Poilievre's comment came in response to a question about whether his party would advance an increase to Old Age Security (OAS) payouts for seniors ages 65 to 74 by 10 per cent, if elected, given the Conservatives backed a Bloc motion calling for this top-up.
"As we develop our platform, we will bring forward a low tax plan that allows seniors to have more powerful pensions and to bring home the affordable prices that will allow them to have a dignified retirement, which the people who built our country deserve more than anyone else," Poilievre said.
Last week, Poilievre and his party voted in favour of a Bloc motion calling on the government to "take the necessary steps to ensure that a royal recommendation is granted as soon as possible" to a private member's bill known as Bill C-319, which proposes the OAS increase.
The non-binding motion passed by a vote of 181 to 143, but despite the majority backing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not compelled to issue the financial authorization needed for the bill to be passable, and the demand remains a live issue in Ottawa.
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet continues to press the Liberals to meet his ultimatum of helping pass this policy change as well as another Bloc bill on supply management within days, or he'll start talking to the Conservatives and NDP about bringing down the government.
The governing Liberals have expressed strong reservations about the Bloc's proposal, arguing that the increase isn't targeted to the most vulnerable and would come at a great cost to the public purse, while other age groups of Canadians are still struggling to make ends meet.
The NDP also voted in support of the Bloc motion on OAS with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh saying Thursday that “he wants lots more for seniors.”
“We actually campaigned on the idea that seniors should receive a livable, guaranteed income so they can live with dignity and respect. So we want to see increases to the amount seniors receive without a doubt,” Singh said.
The Liberals increased OAS payments by 10 per cent for those aged 75 years and older, in 2022.
Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux has estimated that Bloc's demand to offer the OAS increase to more seniors, would come with an annual price tag of more than $3 billion, and a total cost of $16.1 billion over five years.
