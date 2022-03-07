OTTAWA -- A Conservative senator from Quebec helping Pierre Poilievre try to win leadership of the party is criticizing the man who could be his main rival as a "Conservative of convenience."

Leo Housakos worked as a field organizer for Jean Charest back in 1993 and says the former federal Progressive Conservative leader and Quebec premier is a blast from the past.

The efforts by Poilievre's campaign to dismiss a potential rival's Conservative credentials to party members are happening even before Charest has officially entered the race.

Charest met last week with some 40 senators and MPs about the possibility of running and told reporters before the party's race rules came out that he was waiting for those details before making a final decision.

His supporters are already working to get a campaign in place in the event he chooses to run.

Quebec MP Alain Rayes recently emailed potential volunteers and organizers in that province about attending virtual meetings this week to discuss the campaign's field operations.

Copies of the emails were obtained by The Canadian Press.

On Monday, Poilievre, the only declared candidate in the race took to social media to slam Charest as being in favour of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal carbon price.

Charest, who ushered in a cap-and-trade system in Quebec while he was premier, has not directly responded to the criticism from Poilievre's campaign.

Quebec MP Gerard Deltell, who wants Charest to enter the race, has dismissed it as political gamesmanship

Housakos said Monday what he and others are saying is simply a matter of public record.

Last week in Regina, Poilievre characterized these attacks as "honest disagreements" about policy.

Poilievre is set to head to Toronto this week to meet members of cultural communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 7, 2022.