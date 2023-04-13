Poilievre's pitch to defund CBC while keeping French services would require change in law
If Pierre Poilievre wants to "defund the CBC" while maintaining its French-language programming, he'll have to overhaul the country's broadcasting law in order to do it.
That's according to the corporation, which has found itself in a back-and-forth with the Opposition leader over his pledge to cut the roughly $1-billion in taxpayer dollars it receives annually.
Past Conservative leaders have also taken aim at the Crown corporation, which receives its share of public money through Parliament when MPs vote on its federal budget.
Poilievre's pitch to strip the CBC of its public funding is widely popular among Conservatives and earned loud cheers from the crowds who packed rooms to see him during last year's leadership campaign.
But he has also suggested he supports Radio-Canada's French services.
When asked for comment on how he reconciles those two things, his office pointed to a media interview he gave the outlet in March 2022, in which he suggested maintaining support for services tailored to francophone minorities.
In another sit-down interview last July with right-wing outlet True North, Poilievre explained that the only justification for having a public broadcaster is to provide content the private market does not. He argued that is not the case for CBC's English services.
"Almost everything the CBC does can be done in the marketplace these days because of technology," he told host Andrew Lawton.
"I would preserve a small amount for French-language minorities, linguistic minorities, because they, frankly, will not get news services provided by the market."
He added he did not think the CBC's English-language services on TV or online "provide anything that people can't get from the marketplace."
Making that happen, however, appears easier said than done.
In a statement, CBC/Radio-Canada said funding only Radio-Canada "would change the very nature of how programs and services are funded in Canada to target public money at only one language group."
A spokesman said doing so would require the Broadcasting Act, the law outlining its mandate, "to be rewritten."
The law requires the corporation to provide programming in both French and English, and it does not give the government sway over how resources are allocated to accomplish that.
It also stipulates that the broadcaster maintain "creative and programming independence" and provide a range of both television and radio services.
"CBC/Radio-Canada is the country's only media company that serves all Canadians, in both official languages (and eight Indigenous ones), from coast to coast to coast," corporate spokesman Leon Mar said in a written statement.
It is the corporation's board of directors that determines how the funding it receives is spent. In 2021-22, the CBC received more than $1.2 billion in government funding, a decrease from about $1.4 billion in 2020-21.
Peter Menzies, a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and former vice-chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, said reducing funding for the CBC is one thing, but prescribing how it can use the money would be difficult "unless you redo the legislation entirely."
He said a future government could provide the broadcaster with a new mandate specifying what kind of services and on what platforms and in what languages it provides -- but said that leads to the problem of "picking winners and losers."
"I'm not sure politicians really want to go down the (road of) ... 'We are going to give francophones better service with public money than we're going to give anglophones,"' he said.
Menzies added that while he believes changes should be made to the CBC, "it's a lot more complicated than people think."
"Preferring one piece of it over another piece, particularly linguistically, I think that opens a door you probably don't really want to open."
He also pointed out about 40 per cent of CBC's revenue already flows to Radio-Canada, even though the proportion of French-speaking households in Canada is much smaller.
Poilievre touts that slashing CBC's overall funding would equal savings for taxpayers, and has also suggested he has plans to sell off its buildings.
Speaking to a crowd gathered in Calgary last August, the then-leadership hopeful accused the corporation of putting "all the money into these big, gigantic temples they call headquarters in Toronto and Montreal." Montreal is the home of its Radio-Canada headquarters.
"There's some savings right there," he added.
In a statement Thursday, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said Poilievre's proposal caters to the most devoted parts of his base and that Radio-Canada serves an essential role for Quebec and the French language in Canada. He accused the Tory leader of wanting to hamper those efforts.
A spokeswoman for Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Laura Scaffidi, added that both CBC and Radio-Canada are invaluable "in smaller and official language minority communities."
While visiting Edmonton on Thursday, Poilievre was asked whether he was prepared to amend the federal broadcasting law as it pertains to the CBC and its French-language services. He did not answer, but instead called it the "biased propaganda arm of the Liberal party."
It comes after he asked Twitter to add a "government-funded" label to accounts that promote "news-related" content from CBC English, but did not ask the same for its French counterpart.
The corporation contends that the description is inaccurate, saying its editorial independence is enshrined in law. It also draws a distinction between "government" and "public" funding because of the fact that the money it receives is granted through a vote made in Parliament.
After such a label was applied to the BBC, the broadcaster pushed back and Twitter eventually changed the tag to "publicly funded media."
Relations between the federal Conservatives and the CBC further soured earlier this year when Catherine Tait, the broadcaster's CEO, told the Globe and Mail in an interview that Poilievre's criticisms amounted to a slogan the party used to raise money.
That is just what the party did following her comments. Poilievre said Tait's words showed CBC had launched a partisan attack against him and it could not be trusted.
The exchange followed an invitation Tait had made to Poilievre to meet just days after he was elected leader last September.
By the end of November, Tait reached out again, expressing disappointment in a response she said she received back from his office that he would not be able to meet -- despite the party continuing to attack CBC and its reporters as biased.
"These fundraising efforts do not acknowledge the scope and value that CBC/Radio-Canada actually delivers to Canadians, or the implications to this country and its economy were it to be 'defunded,"' Tait wrote in a letter to Poilievre.
La Presse first reported on the letter, which it obtained with an access-to-information request. The Canadian Press also obtained a copy.
"As the head of the public broadcaster and as the leader of the Opposition," Tait continued, "I think Canadians can rightly expect that the two of us have a responsibility to discuss the implications of your promise."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.
-- With files from Mickey Djuric in Ottawa and Ritika Dubey in Edmonton.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
Canadian millennial renters must save 50 per cent more for retirement than millennial homeowners: report
According to a report from Mercer Canada, millennials who rent for their entire careers will have to set aside eight times their salary to save enough to retire at 68 years old.
The convicted murderer suspected of faking his own death in a South African prison fire
If this were the plot of a movie, it would be too far-fetched to be believable. A high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend.
U.S. guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Charges laid in Nova Scotia after dispute over fishing of baby eels turns violent
Police in Nova Scotia say they've charged two men after an attack early today in a small community on the southern outskirts of Halifax following an argument that involved fishing for baby eels.
Trudeau Foundation 'collateral damage' of Poilievre's partisan attacks, says Allan Rock
The former Liberal cabinet minister who oversaw the creation of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation claims Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is engaging in 'ignorant, irresponsible and highly partisan' attacks.
Canada
-
'It has become a cycle': Muslim Canadians more vigilant during Ramadan
Mosques across Canada have increasingly had to ask congregants to stay vigilant against potential attacks and harassment during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim advocacy groups say, noting that the normalization of such security conversations is a concern.
-
Teen killed in Surrey bus stabbing was going to meet up with his mom, family says
The teenager stabbed to death while riding a bus in Surrey late Tuesday has been identified by his family as 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug.
-
71 housing units damaged or destroyed by Vaughan, Ont., fire
A fire at a housing development in Vaughan on Wednesday has damaged or destroyed at least 71 units, CP24 has learned.
-
Charges laid in Nova Scotia after dispute over fishing of baby eels turns violent
Police in Nova Scotia say they've charged two men after an attack early today in a small community on the southern outskirts of Halifax following an argument that involved fishing for baby eels.
-
No tsunami risk after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island
Officials say there is no tsunami risk after a moderate earthquake was detected off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
-
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
World
-
The convicted murderer suspected of faking his own death in a South African prison fire
If this were the plot of a movie, it would be too far-fetched to be believable. A high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend.
-
Ukraine stands firm on Crimea, wants Russia out of all areas
Ukraine's foreign minister said Thursday his country won't budge from its demand that Russia withdraw its forces from Crimea, as well as from other parts of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed more recently, for the war to end.
-
U.S., Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks
Ukrainian and U.S. officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine's battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, may not have been enough.
-
Expelled to reinstated: Justin Pearson returns to Tennessee House
The second of two Black Democrats who were kicked out of the Republican-led Tennessee House followed his colleague back to work at the Capitol on Thursday, a week after their expulsion for participating in a gun control protest propelled them into the national spotlight.
-
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for couple's 1989 death
Florida executed a man known as the 'ninja killer' on Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey.
-
Minneapolis to pay US$8.9M over Chauvin's actions before Floyd
The city of Minneapolis agreed Thursday to pay nearly US$9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used the same move to kill George Floyd.
Politics
-
Ahead of Telford testimony, Trudeau says they've discussed foreign interference 'many' times
Ahead of Friday testimony from his chief of staff on foreign election interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and Katie Telford have talked about the issue 'many' times over the years.
-
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
-
Poilievre's pitch to defund CBC while keeping French services would require change in law
If Pierre Poilievre wants to 'defund the CBC' while maintaining its French-language programming, he'll have to overhaul the country's broadcasting law in order to do it.
Health
-
DOJ to ask U.S. Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
A federal appeals court ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used for now but restored restrictions on the drug in a decision that the Justice Department said Thursday it would swiftly challenge at the Supreme Court.
-
Juul Labs agrees to pay US$462 million settlement to 6 U.S. states
Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay US$462 million to six states and the District of Columbia, marking the largest settlement the company has reached so far for its role in the youth vaping surge, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday.
-
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Sci-Tech
-
The Juice mission will soon launch to Jupiter's icy ocean worlds
The European Space Agency is about to send a spacecraft to explore Jupiter and three of its largest and most intriguing moons.
-
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
Entertainment
-
'B is for Bobcaygeon': Tragically Hip plan alphabet picture book for kids
The Tragically Hip hope to impart knowledge of the alphabet on young readers as they prepare a children's picture book due out later this year.
-
Cannes sets slate with Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, the Weeknd
New films by Wes Anderson, Alice Rohrwacher, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Todd Haynes and Wim Wenders will compete for the Cannes Film Festival's coveted top honour, the Palme d'Or, as will a record number of films directed by women.
-
Celine Dion releases title track from film 'Love Again,' first of 5 new songs
Celine Dion is making her musical comeback timed with her acting debut in a new romantic comedy. The Quebec chanteuse released "Love Again" Thursday, the title track from an upcoming film where she plays a supporting role. The gentle ballad is one of five new Dion songs that appear on the film's soundtrack, which arrives on May 12.
Business
-
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Lee
A tech consultant was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in the stabbing death of the gregarious and popular Cash App founder Bob Lee last week in downtown San Francisco, authorities said.
-
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
-
Emotions high at French protests over Macron's pension plan
Protesters opposing President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 marched Thursday in cities and towns around France, in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards.
Lifestyle
-
Rainn Wilson sat next to an unsuspecting 'Office' viewer on a flight
Rainn Wilson was right next to an unsuspecting seatmate who was watching the actor in "The Office" on a recent flight.
-
Smokers are less likely to get matches on dating apps. Here's why
A new study from online matchmaking company dua.com found that smokers can have a harder time getting dates and finding love.
-
About half of Canadians working full-time feel fatigued: survey
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals about half of Canadians working a full-time job are feeling fatigued and stressed.
Sports
-
Women's tennis tour ends Peng Shuai-inspired China boycott
The women's professional tennis tour will bring its events back to China later this year, announcing on Thursday the end of a boycott instituted in late 2021 over concerns about the safety of former player Peng Shuai after she accused a high-ranking government official there of sexual assault.
-
DeMar DeRozan's daughter goes viral for distractions during Toronto Raptors loss to Bulls
If you watched the Toronto Raptors take on the Chicago Bulls in a win-or-go-home game Wednesday night, you may have heard a jarring shriek every time the home team stepped to the free throw line.
-
Toronto Raptors' season ends with loss to Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.
Autos
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.