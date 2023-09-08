Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hits
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
Poilievre's more than hour-long address to the more than 2,500 supporters gathered for the party's policy convention in Quebec City was the marquee event of the meet-up, which falls almost exactly to the day one year ago since he romped to a crushing first-ballot victory in the leadership race.
It was his first address to a party convention as leader and was a highly anticipated event to see how he would paint a Conservative vision for the country.
"I want to thank my own parents," Poilievre said to a sea of supporters bathed in blue stage lights. "It's because they made the decision to adopt me and work hard in front of a classroom that I now stand proudly in front of this room."
As he thanked his mother, his voice broke slightly with emotion.
His win nearly one year ago was the most decisive victory for a Conservative leader since Stephen Harper in 2004 and continues to be the hope the party has to win back power after nearly eight years of Liberal rule.
Since his big win, Poilievre has been working to hone the party's priorities, trying to whip it into election-fighting shape and, most recently, introduce a softened version of himself to new voters through numerous outreach events and a $3-million advertising campaign, hoping they warm up to the idea of him as prime minister.
Friday's speech was a culmination of those efforts. Poilievre promised Conservatives would restore hope to a country he painted as weary from a high cost of living, amplifying his message-turned-rally cry of "Bring it Home," which supporters chanted before he even took the stage.
Like many of the speeches he gave on his summer tour, Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of breaking his "promise" of allowing people to achieve what he painted as the Canadian dream, namely home ownership.
"We don't know when that election will be, but when it comes, Canadians will have only two options," he told the crowd.
"A common-sense Conservative government that frees hardworking people to earn powerful paycheques that buy affordable food, gas and homes in safe communities" or "Trudeau's costly coalition," which is what he calls the supply-and-confidence agreement he entered into with the NDP.
Poilievre was introduced by his wife, Anaida, who spoke about her family relying on food banks when they first immigrated to Montreal from Venezuela, and getting donated gifts for their first Christmas. She also spoke of the sacrifices the pair are making as a family with two young children, one with special needs, in pursing the country's highest office.
"The job ahead is great and it is not an easy one, but it is a very important one," she said.
Throughout his speech, Poilievre listed what he would do if he were to win: Speed up credential recognition for skilled immigrants, incentivize cities to get more homes built and develop more of the country's natural resources.
He also nodded to some of the more popular priorities of the party's base who filled the room, like scrapping the country's ArriveCan app, initially rolled out for travellers to enter their COVID-19 vaccination information.
Talking about keeping Canada safe in an increasingly volatile world, he said it does not depend "on attending yet another gabfest at the UN or in, God forbid, Davos."
Anaida Poilievre, in her own introduction, also earned a rousing round of applause when she listed the workers who she said keep the country running, including nurses, plumbers and "yes -- the truckers."
Poilievre's full-throated support for last year's "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa continues to serve as an attack by his critics, including the governing Liberals, who also pinpoint his party's lack of detailed policy to tackle climate change.
Poilievre also filled his speech with partisan attacks against the Trudeau Liberals, and at one point characterized feeling angry on behalf of a man unable to afford his rent. Like the convoy, Poilievre's angry persona is often used as a slight by his opponents.
"An economy where the people who build our homes can't afford to live in them is fundamentally unjust and wrong," he said.
The crowd erupted into more applause when Poilievre vowed his first act as prime minister would be to "axe the tax," referring to the federal Liberal government's carbon pricing plan.
He also referenced his pledge to "defund the CBC".
A wildly popular rallying call for his base, doing so is a touchier subject in Quebec where language and culture are ballot issues.
Earlier in the day, delegates gathered behind closed doors soundly rejected advancing a submission to change the party policy to pull federal funding from both the French and English wings of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., which receives roughly $1.2 billion from Parliament annually.
Following his speech, Poilievre snapped photos with supporters who lined up to meet him. Those who did are clamouring for one thing: A "blue wave" that knocks the Liberals out of office.
"If you remember nothing else that I've said here today, in order to build a united Canada we must remain united as a Conservative party," former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay told supporters in a keynote address earlier Friday.
MacKay's appearance was meant as a show of some of that unity. Billed by the party as one of its co-founders, referencing his role in the merger of the former Progressive Conservative party, which he led with the Canadian Alliance, he represents a more moderate wing of the party that Poilievre critics worried would flee after his election as leader last year.
Another ingredient to the "blue wave" Conservatives hope to see is money, which has rolled in since Poilievre's election.
"We will continue to spend on tour and we will continue to spend on advertising," Robert Staley, the Toronto lawyer named by Poilievre to lead the Conservative Fund, said in a presentation Friday.
"All of this is being done to influence voters, especially in key ridings, to support the party and our leader in the next election."
The party convention concludes Saturday when delegates vote on policy resolutions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
RECAP | Poilievre's rally-style Conservative convention speech, as it happened
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
New footage from police body cams, drones shows how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Town of Hay River, N.W.T., releases plans for structured return for wildfire evacuees
It will likely be next week before wildfire evacuees from Hay River, N.W.T., learn when they can return home.
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
Unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in August as economy adds 40K jobs: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says
One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century levelled the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday that the number of missing has dropped to 66.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Prison guard who missed killer's escape is fired, as hunt for fugitive focuses on botanic garden
A prison tower guard has been fired after letting a murderer slip out on his watch in a brazen daytime escape last week, county officials said Friday, as the nine-day-old search pressed on amid suburbs, farms and the lush gardens of a vast botanical garden.
-
Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday pledged US$21.7 billion in new Chinese investment in Indonesia to strengthen the countries' economic and political ties, an official said.
-
Cuban authorities have arrested 17 people in connection with what they described as a network to recruit Cuban nationals to fight for Russia in Ukraine.
-
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called '8 Passengers' made her initial court appearance Friday on charges that she and the owner of a relationship counselling business abused and starved her two young children.
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hits
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
RECAP | Poilievre's rally-style Conservative convention speech, as it happened
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
In U.S., Canada's 'game plan' for Trump all about stepping up the tempo of talks
If Donald Trump returns to the White House, Canada's ambassador to Washington says it's less about drawing up a new strategy than it is about picking up the tempo of the current one.
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
U.S. grocery chain Kroger agrees to pay up to US$1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
One of the largest grocery chains in the United States is the latest company to agree to settle lawsuits over the U.S. opioid crisis.
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says
SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again after its debut ended in an explosion, federal regulators said Friday.
Neve Campbell among striking actors navigating tricky waters at TIFF
As one of the few striking Hollywood actors promoting projects at the Toronto International Film Festival, film and TV star Neve Campbell acknowledged the "fine line to dance” as she and other multi-hyphenate celebs hit the circuit to support upcoming projects.
Music Review: Olivia Rodrigo rages against the machine and bad men with humour on 'GUTS'
On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo -- the Grammy winner best known for her 2021 smash single "drivers license" -- released her highly anticipated sophomore album, "GUTS."
One person shot and hurt at Lil Baby concert in Memphis. Police think it was premeditated, targeted
One person was shot and wounded at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in what was believed to be a premeditated, targeted shooting, police said.
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
Stocks edged higher on Friday, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from closing out its first losing week in the last three.
UN secretary-general has urged the Group of 20 leaders to send a strong message on climate change
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged the Group of 20 top economic powers, which are responsible for more than 80 per cent of the emissions that cause global warming, to use their weekend summit to send a strong message on climate change.
Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply
Workers at Chevron’s liquified natural gas facilities in Australia have begun to walk off the job in a dispute that threatens as much as 7% of global supplies and could add to rising pressure on energy prices.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
For more than 20 years, Victoria's Secret had bolstered its image built on a man's vision of sexiness with one big annual event: its fashion catwalk extravaganza, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell sashaying down the runway in Swarovski-crystal-covered wings, thongs and million-dollar fantasy bras.
Shortstop Bichette returns to Jays lineup, catcher Jansen out for regular season
Bo Bichette is back in the Blue Jays lineup, and he believes that Toronto can still make the playoffs despite losing catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season.
Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault looks for third straight UFC win
Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault will look to extend his UFC win streak to three when he takes on Brazil's Michel (Demolidor) Pereira on a UFC Fight Night card next month in Las Vegas.
Hockey Canada summit puts elite men's hockey under the microscope
The closed door of the locker room and violence presented as toughness were among the themes kicking off Hockey Canada's Beyond The Boards Summit.
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.