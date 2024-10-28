Poilievre promises to abolish federal sales tax on new homes under $1 million
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party forms government, it will scrap the federal sales tax on new homes sold for less than $1 million and push provinces do to the same.
Poilievre makes the case for the cut in a six-minute video published online today, arguing governments are partly to blame for high home prices because they're charging too much in sales taxes.
The Conservatives estimate the new measure will reduce the cost of an $800,000 home by $40,000 and spur construction of another 30,000 homes per year.
Poilievre says he would pay for the tax cut by scrapping Liberal housing policy.
That includes the housing accelerator fund which offers home building money to cities if they adjust bylaws and regulations that are considered barriers to new construction.
The Liberal government also scrapped GST charges on new apartment builds last year to encourage more rental construction but the NDP and Conservatives said they would only keep that cut for affordable or below market price rentals.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Canadian retirees to receive latest CPP payments Tuesday
Canadian retirees will receive their latest Canada Pension Plan payments Tuesday.
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
No change in standings after 2 of 3 recounts completed in B.C. election
Two of the three recounts in B.C.’s 2024 provincial election have been completed, with no change to the standings in either riding.
Latin superstar Bad Bunny backs Harris for president after comedian's racist jokes at Trump event
Bad Bunny threw his support behind U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Sunday by sharing a video of the Democratic presidential nominee shortly after a comedian at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally made crude jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage,' angering artists and some Hispanic Republicans.
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Adele and Celine Dion share heartfelt embrace and shed tears in sweet concert encounter
Adele and Celine Dion were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction during Adele's concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says.
Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults
Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.
Woman charged with assaulting Australian senator who shouted at the King
A woman appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with a May assault on the Indigenous senator who shouted at King Charles III during a royal reception last week.
Suspect vehicle involved in Toronto shooting crashes into school, catches fire: police
Toronto police say a suspect vehicle involved in a downtown shooting Sunday night that left one person seriously injured crashed into an Etobicoke school and caught fire.
Parties ready for first full day of campaigning in Nova Scotia election
Monday is the first full day of campaigning in the Nova Scotia provincial election.
Austrian mayor shot dead with suspect on the run, police say
A major manhunt is underway in northern Austria after a hunter allegedly fatally shot two people and fled the scene, local police said Monday.
-
NATO confirms that North Korea has sent troops to join Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO on Monday confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to help Russia in its almost three-year war against Ukraine and said some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk border region, where Russia has been struggling to push back a Ukrainian incursion.
More than 43,000 Palestinians killed in yearlong war in Gaza, Palestinian Health Ministry says
The number of Palestinians killed in the yearlong war in Gaza has passed 43,000, more than half of them women and children, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday.
Man wins US$1 million lottery with US$20 bill he found on the ground
Jerry Hicks, a master carpenter from Banner Elk, found a US$20 bill in the parking lot of the store, he said in a news release. He spent it on a scratch-off lottery ticket – and won US$1 million.
Woman charged with assaulting Australian senator who shouted at the King
A woman appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with a May assault on the Indigenous senator who shouted at King Charles III during a royal reception last week.
The trajectory of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs on the outcome of the U.S. election
There is no doubt that the U.S. election will determine the trajectory of the war in Ukraine. The status of military aid from Kyiv's chief international backer is dependent on who becomes president, as is any prospect for a ceasefire that could benefit Ukraine.
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
With Indian diplomats expelled, RCMP commissioner says 'significant reduction' in public safety threat
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says there has been a “significant reduction”to the public safety threat since six Indian diplomatic officials were expelled from the country last week.
Minister apologizes for government's handling of First Nations' money in 1800s
Minister Gary Anandasangaree has apologized to a group of Ontario First Nations for mismanagement of their money over a century ago.
Health Canada warns against use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca
Health Canada released an advisory last week that warns against the use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca, saying the products may pose a risk of injury and that baby walkers are banned in Canada.
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
Margaret Atwood, unworried by AI, continues prolific writing career
Renowned Canadian author Margaret Atwood, who is currently writing her memoir, said in an interview that she is too old to be worried about the rise of artificial intelligence and described herself as still having a 'good time' writing.
University of Waterloo researchers develop one-dose antibiotic technology
A team of researchers at the University of Waterloo are introducing a technology capable of delivering an entire course of antibiotics in one tiny dose.
It's almost Halloween. That means it's time for a bat beauty contest
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has hosted the online competition since 2019 to raise awareness about the bat's ecological importance.
Adele and Celine Dion share heartfelt embrace and shed tears in sweet concert encounter
Adele and Celine Dion were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction during Adele's concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Latin superstar Bad Bunny backs Harris for president after comedian's racist jokes at Trump event
Bad Bunny threw his support behind U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Sunday by sharing a video of the Democratic presidential nominee shortly after a comedian at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally made crude jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage,' angering artists and some Hispanic Republicans.
Actor Gerard Depardieu will not appear in a French court for his trial on sexual assault charges
French actor Gerard Depardieu, who is facing trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, won't appear before a criminal court in Paris on Monday due to health reasons, his lawyer said.
Volkswagen's employee council says the automaker plans to close at least 3 German plants
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Bank of Canada, GDP figures, and results for Enbridge, Parkland, and Imperial Oil.
Natural gas producers await LNG Canada's start, but will it be the fix for prices?
Natural gas producers in Western Canada have white-knuckled it through months of depressed prices, with the expectation that their fortunes will improve when LNG Canada comes online in the middle of next year.
Once illegal, this Japanese alcohol is making a comeback
One bar in Tokyo has been trying to reintroduce to locals and visitors alike a taste of doburoku, one of the oldest and most controversial drinks in Japanese history.
British chef Jamie Oliver urges followers to help solve the 'grate cheese robbery'
British chef Jamie Oliver is asking for help to solve the mystery of a missing award-winning cheddar, worth US$390,000.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
Dwyane Wade's new statue goes viral after Miami Heat unveiling and more from around the NBA on Sunday
Dwyane Wade’s status as a Miami Heat legend was further cemented on Sunday as the franchise unveiled an eight-foot statue of the three-time NBA champion.
Draisaitl scores in OT to lift Oilers over Red Wings
Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday night.
Man United fires Erik ten Hag after troubled start to the season
Manchester United fired Erik ten Hag on Monday after a troubled start to the season left the 20-time English champions in 14th place in the Premier League and the club’s new leadership unimpressed with the pace of change under the Dutchman.
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
Witches and warlocks take to the water across New Brunswick
The Westfield & District Recreation Association hosted its first Witches and Warlocks on the Water event Saturday, with costumed paddlers in pointed hats launching from Westfield Beach.
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after Surrey crash
A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday afternoon.
Suspect vehicle involved in Toronto shooting crashes into school, catches fire: police
Toronto police say a suspect vehicle involved in a downtown shooting Sunday night that left one person seriously injured crashed into an Etobicoke school and caught fire.
Canada on track to be world's third-largest wheat exporter in '24-25 crop year
Canada is on track to be the world's third-largest wheat exporter for the second year in a row as crop production in the prairie provinces continues to increase.
Calgary MP Stephanie Kusie launches Parliamentary petition to save Olympic Plaza bricks
A Calgary MP is collecting names on a petition in hopes of saving the Olympic Plaza bricks.
Trillium Line closes out second phase of 21-day trial running period, OC Transpo says
OC Transpo is pausing running on the new north-south light rail transit line over the next three days for “minor construction activities,” after the Trillium Line pulled into the station to complete the 21-day trial running period.
Ottawa to begin enforcement of new 3-item garbage limit in November
Ottawa implemented the new three-item limit on all households that receive curbside waste pickup on September 30, with the goal of extending the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2024.
Vehicle fire slows down morning commute on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa’s west end
Ministry of Transportation traffic cameras showed a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive at 6:40 a.m.
Synthetic drug potency increases, raising overdose risks for youth
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
Montreal police investigating gunfire in Kirkland
Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in Kirkland on the West Island.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in through the week
Cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered pockets of precipitation in the Edmonton area today.
Snowfall warning in effect in parts of Cape Breton
A snowfall warning is in effect in the Cape Breton Highlands with 'significant snowfall' in the forecast Monday.
Cat dead after fire at North End home
A North End home went up in flames early Monday morning.
RCMP concerned for missing man, last seen days ago in Selkirk
Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen in Selkirk.
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Police looking for multiple suspects following break-and-enter in Kitchener
Police responded to a reported break-in at a home in the area of Natchez Road and Carson Drive around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
Pedestrian, 65, hurt following collision in Kitchener
Emergency services were called just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to respond to a collision involving a Mazda and a pedestrian in the area of Highland Road and Lawrence Avenue.
Here's where to vote in Saskatoon
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Saskatchewan prepares for Monday election results
It's been a long month of policy announcements, campaigning, new promises, and speculation leading up to today. Polls are set to close Monday evening, and the outcome will shape the next four years of Saskatchewan's government.
Gold prices have surged in 2024. Here’s how to get in on the gold rush
Not all that glitters is gold, but the value of the precious metal has been surging this year.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
Around $10K stolen from jewelry store in alleged break and enter
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
Driver charged after striking OPP cruiser
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
Major house fire near downtown Windsor
According to AM800 News, the fire broke out at the home next to an apartment building around 3 a.m.
Andrew Dowie to run again in next provincial election
Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie has been acclaimed as the Ontario Progressive Conservative party’s representative for the riding in the next provincial election.
One suspect arrested for armed robbery, Windsor police still seek three others
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
Sault Ste. Marie woman takes 9th place in world triathlon championship in Spain
A female athlete from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., achieved two big goals at the 2024 World Triathlon championships in Spain last weekend.
Creditors bid to take ownership of northern Ont. properties held by insolvent companies
Creditors have moved to take ownership of most of the properties in northern Ontario owned by a group of 11 insolvent companies.
Northern Ont. police cleared in case of woman who was high on drugs bitten by police dog
Ontario Provincial Police have been cleared in the case of a woman who crashed her vehicle intentionally while she was high on drugs and fled into the woods earlier this year.
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.