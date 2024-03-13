Politics

    • Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force "multiple votes" when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.

    "Next week we will be forcing multiple votes in Parliament to spike Trudeau's tax hike. The final vote will be next Thursday. Mark your calendars," Poilievre said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

    CTV News has reached out to Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer's office about how exactly the Official Opposition intends to enact this multiple vote plan, but the move is just the latest in Poilievre's attempts to use procedural mechanisms to push Trudeau to reverse course on the contentious carbon policy.

    The Conservatives' latest salvo comes as yet another provincial leader—Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey—calls on the Trudeau government to pause next month's carbon tax hike.

    "The coming almost 25 (per cent) increase … in the federal carbon tax on April 1st is causing understandable worry," Furey wrote in a letter to Trudeau published on social media Tuesday. "I respectfully request that you consider pausing the implementation… at least until inflation stabilizes, interest rates lower and related economic pressures on the cost of living sufficiently cool."

    Furey is the latest in a growing number of premiers to oppose or defy elements of the carbon tax, including New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

    Trudeau is expected to be asked about the latest political pressure on Wednesday, while in Alberta to meet with Premier Smith.

    April's tax increase to $80 from $65 per tonne of carbon emissions is part of a series of hikes, with fees scheduled to rise annually until 2030, coinciding with a national rebate plan. Last month, the Liberals announced a rebrand of that direct payment to Canadians as the "Canada Carbon Rebate." 

    The change did not come with any adjustments to how the federal fuel charge system and corresponding refund actually works.

    "Trudeau is facing a provincial revolt," Poilievre said Wednesday. "But Trudeau isn’t listening."

    "Next week, Liberal and NDP MPs will have multiple opportunities to listen to Canadians and vote with common sense Conservatives to spike the April Fools' hike. Canadians should watch very closely to see if their MPs vote for pain and tax increases, or common sense relief for Canadians."

    In a statement to CTVNews.ca responding to Furey's letter on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance said the Liberal carbon pricing plan will "contribute as much as one-third to Canada's emissions reductions by 2030," and is "the most cost-effective way to protect our communities."

    The government has also attempted to frame the calls from those opposed to the carbon tax as calls opposing the economic support provided by the carbon tax rebate.

    While it remains to be seen the degree of procedural wrangling on the horizon, the Liberals recently passed a motion that would stave off future overnight marathon filibusters, as the Conservatives prompted late last year in response to the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax completely after offering selective carve-outs for home heating oil and rural residents.

