Poilievre delivers rally-style Conservative convention speech
A year after his decisive first-ballot leadership victory coming in as members' first choice in nearly every riding across the country, Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his "common sense" message beyond the base, to the broader public.
So far this weekend, buoyed by positive polling numbers and a growing list of prominent party members proclaiming he'll be Canada's next prime minister, party unity seems to be holding strong, even as some contentious issues are back on party members' priority lists.
Tonight, Poilievre angled to fire up the most faithful Conservatives in a similar way as he's sought to do during his "axe the tax" cross-Canada rallies this summer. Tonight's setup was much the same, with supporters gathered behind him on stage and waving party signage from the audience.
He was introduced by his wife Anaida Poilievre, as she's done as part of a massive advertising campaign appearing on voters' televisions and phone screens for the last month.
In advance of his address, his office released to media a trio of excerpts from the speech, including lines seeking to frame the next election as a binary choice between: "A common-sense Conservative government" that frees people and makes life more affordable and safe, or "a reckless coalition of Trudeau and the NDP” that will tax you and release "crime and chaos in your neighbourhood."
Here's a minute-by-minute recap of Poilievre's big speech at the 2023 Conservative convention.
7:47 p.m.: After an hour, Poilievre wraps his speech by painting a very rosy picture of a country he'd build,.Ladies and gentlemen, that is what bring it home means. These are our people. They are our country. This our home, let's bring it home, he ends with major cheers.
7:40 p.m.: Crime and justice phase of his rally speech. Poilievre goes on "jail not bail," calls out Trudeau's Bill C-21 and says it's not law-abiding hunters that are shooting up neighbourhoods. Also speaks about the need to support the military and re-build it with money from the backroom bureaucracy. Also vows to repeal Trudeau "censorship" bills. He's referring to online streaming and online news acts.
7:35 p.m.: The choice is between Trudeau’s "costly coalition and my common-sense plan," Poilievre restates. They choose taxes, I choose technology. Expect to hear more of this message, too.
7:30 p.m.: Going over Trudeau gov't energy and climate policies, Poilievre claims they have "done nothing" for the environment, and so he plans to scrap most of them. We will massively increase Canadian production of emissions-free energy by green-lighting green projects, carbon capture and storage to make our oilsands the world’s lowest-emitting. "We will approve more hydro dams and tidal wave power to turn water and gravity into lighting," he promises.
7:25 p.m.: Every time a worker turns around, he is punished for doing the right thing. You make it, Trudeau takes it. Oh, you took an extra shift, they clawback your child benefit. You get a bonus, he bumps you into the next tax bracket and takes away your reward, Poilievre says. It's not just a matter of money but a matter of hope. Humans need to progress towards an achievable goal.
7:18 p.m.: Poilievre talks about how balancing the budget has been a longstanding policy goal of every major party at every level of government, citing past prime ministers both Liberals and Conservative, before vowing he'll do the same. No timeline though on how long it would take to pay down the current deficit.
Mulroney, Chrétien, Martin, Harper and even NDP provincial governments accepted that balanced budgets were the safest way to secure future funding of schools, hospitals and roads.
7:14 p.m.: We're into the 'here's what we'll do' part of the speech. Promises include: scrapping the Asian infrastructure bank, the ArriveCan app, and bonuses for government executives.
7:09 p.m.: After talking "axe the carbon tax" Poilievre says there is a second tax that he will axe: "the inflation tax." This is not a government policy. He is broadly describing the rising cost of living, which he blames on government spending. "It is the worst tax, because it is sneaky," he also calls it a "silent" theft that picks the pockets of the poor. Also expect to hear more about the "inflation tax" as QP gets going again in a few weeks.
7:05 p.m.: Canadians are not small or angry, they are big and generous and deserve better, Poilievre said. Re-states a line he's said before: Trudeau is not worth the cost. Expect to keep hearing this one.
7:01 p.m.: Looks like Trudeau isn't the only federal politician making callouts to young people. On the heels of his post-caucus message to millenials, Poilievre says eight years ago, at their high school graduations their eyes beamed with possibility, now their eyes have heavy bags under them as they deliver UberEats as a third job. The youth aren’t angry, they are too exhausted to be angry, he said.
7:00 p.m.: We're into the anecdotal phase of the speech, Poilievre gets a bit angry talking about some of the Canadians he said he met while on the road this summer who are facing considerable hardships, from finding themselves unable to afford their homes, to having to ask to move in with family. Poilievre said he was angry for them.
6:54 p.m.: Trudeau and I agree things are broken, Poilievre says, we just disagree on what and who broke it. What kind of prime minister says his country is not the best after he's been leading it for 8 years? He asks. Some context: Trudeau has said that he thinks Canada is the best country, and wants to make it better, has slammed Poilievre's 'Canada is broken' rhetoric.
6:50 p.m.: Think back to when Trudeau was elected in 2015, Poilievre said, described it as a strong time for the economy, with a balanced budget, for which he thanks former Conservative PM Stephen Harper. When Trudeau took over, Canada was "rich, affordable, and safe." But eight years later... Poilievre goes on.
6:47 p.m.: Poilievre says the promise of Canada has always been that every generation is a little bit better off than their parents, but that's a promise Trudeau has broken and Poilievre vows if elected, he would restore it so a kid that starts anywhere can get anywhere.
6:45 p.m.: Poilievre gets emotional in thanking his adoptive parents, looks to the crowd and thanks his mom.
6:43 p.m.: The day I knew she was the one was when we were driving back to Ottawa... Poilievre starts into an anecdote about how she repaired their under-engine cover with a hair elastic in the dead of winter.
6:41 p.m.: The couple kisses several times before the crowd begins chanting "bring it home," one of Poilievre's main slogans. Poilievre begins speaking, in French.
6:40 p.m.: Anaida introduces Poilievre, he takes the stage to campaign-style instrumentals and the crowd is on their feet as he makes his way through, to the podium specially set-up for his remarks, in the middle of the convention centre main hall.
6:35 p.m.: The job ahead is great, Anaida says. Most of you get to watch my husband in the thick of it, I get to watch him behind the scenes. She describes his nit-picking over details in his home office. She said the Pierre people see, represent hours of him diving into the issue to understand it fully first. That's how he predicted the painful inflation people are feeling today, she suggests.
6:32 p.m.: It is when people are most distressed that they need leadership, Anaida said. When someone shows you pain or fear, it is not the time to turn your back on them, she said to applause.
6:30 p.m.: Nearly one year ago it was my opportunity to introduce myself to you, too, Anaida says. She's referencing the very personal and detailed introduction she made when Poilievre won the leadership. That speech was in Ottawa. She's expanding on it now, sharing her family's experience and sacrifices, notes her brother is in the audience.
6:25 p.m.: After some waiting, Poilievre's wife Anaida took the stage, introducing her husband in French first, a communications strategy the Conservative leader has also followed in his speeches, even in question period in the House of Commons, it's French first.
6:05 p.m.: The room is packed, the weekend gathering in Quebec City is being billed as the biggest in-person convention the party has had in its history. Classic rock music plays as the crowd is told to take their seats as Poilievre is about to take the stage.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
RECAP | Poilievre delivers rally-style Conservative convention speech
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
New footage from police body cams, drones shows how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
Canada
-
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Town of Hay River, N.W.T., releases plans for structured return for wildfire evacuees
It will likely be next week before wildfire evacuees from Hay River, N.W.T., learn when they can return home.
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
Unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in August as economy adds 40K jobs: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
World
-
The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says
One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century levelled the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday that the number of missing has dropped to 66.
-
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
A prison tower guard has been fired after letting a murderer slip out on his watch in a brazen daytime escape last week, county officials said Friday, as the nine-day-old search pressed on amid suburbs, farms and the lush gardens of a vast botanical garden.
-
Indonesia says China has pledged US$21B in new investment to strengthen ties
Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday pledged US$21.7 billion in new Chinese investment in Indonesia to strengthen the countries' economic and political ties, an official said.
-
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called '8 Passengers' made her initial court appearance Friday on charges that she and the owner of a relationship counselling business abused and starved her two young children.
-
Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, damaging some buildings and sending people into the streets
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech. There was no immediate word on any casualties.
-
North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter U.S. naval power
North Korea said Friday it has launched a purported nuclear attack submarine it has been developing for years, a step leader Kim Jong Un described as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.
Politics
-
RECAP
RECAP | Poilievre delivers rally-style Conservative convention speech
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
-
Poilievre secures endorsement from progressive MacKay, as opponents tell Canadians not to be fooled
As devoted delegates gather behind closed doors to deliberate over social conservative and anti-carbon tax policies, the Conservative party sought to project a more moderate public image on Friday, seeing long-time progressive Peter MacKay endorse Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
'I won't say any more:' Trudeau mum on paused trade talks with India
Ottawa is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Health
-
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
-
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
-
U.S. grocery chain Kroger agrees to pay up to US$1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
One of the largest grocery chains in the United States is the latest company to agree to settle lawsuits over the U.S. opioid crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
-
SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says
SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again after its debut ended in an explosion, federal regulators said Friday.
Entertainment
-
Music Review: Olivia Rodrigo rages against the machine and bad men with humour on 'GUTS'
On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo -- the Grammy winner best known for her 2021 smash single "drivers license" -- released her highly anticipated sophomore album, "GUTS."
-
One person shot and hurt at Lil Baby concert in Memphis. Police think it was premeditated, targeted
One person was shot and wounded at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in what was believed to be a premeditated, targeted shooting, police said.
-
Movie reviews: Flashy finish in 'The Nun II,' but is the franchise becoming a bad habit?
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Nun II,' 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' and 'American: An Odyssey to 1947.'
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
Stocks edged higher on Friday, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from closing out its first losing week in the last three.
-
UN secretary-general has urged the Group of 20 leaders to send a strong message on climate change
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged the Group of 20 top economic powers, which are responsible for more than 80 per cent of the emissions that cause global warming, to use their weekend summit to send a strong message on climate change.
-
Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply
Workers at Chevron’s liquified natural gas facilities in Australia have begun to walk off the job in a dispute that threatens as much as 7% of global supplies and could add to rising pressure on energy prices.
Lifestyle
-
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
-
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
For more than 20 years, Victoria's Secret had bolstered its image built on a man's vision of sexiness with one big annual event: its fashion catwalk extravaganza, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell sashaying down the runway in Swarovski-crystal-covered wings, thongs and million-dollar fantasy bras.
Sports
-
Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault looks for third straight UFC win
Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault will look to extend his UFC win streak to three when he takes on Brazil's Michel (Demolidor) Pereira on a UFC Fight Night card next month in Las Vegas.
-
Hockey Canada summit puts elite men's hockey under the microscope
The closed door of the locker room and violence presented as toughness were among the themes kicking off Hockey Canada's Beyond The Boards Summit.
-
Canada falls to Serbia 95-86 in basketball World Cup semifinal
Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.