Poilievre bringing in record fundraising dollars, more than previous Tory leaders

OTTAWA -

The Conservative party has set a fundraising record for a non-election year under the new leadership of Pierre Poilievre, and it is outpacing other federal parties.

Elections Canada data show that during the last three months of 2022, the Conservatives brought in over $9.7 million from more than 66,000 donors.

That compares to the Liberals' $5.8 million and the NDP's $2.5 million, with the Bloc Quebecois bringing in a little less than $900,000 and the Greens a little more than $800,000.

It was the first full quarter since Poilievre became Tory leader in September, and Elections Canada shows he's outperformed his predecessors.

In the first full quarter after Erin O'Toole took the mantle in 2020, the party brought in $7.6 million from some 46,000 donors.

Andrew Scheer, who became party leader in 2017, brought in even less with $3.6 million from 32,000 contributors in the first full quarter after his win.