Poilievre backs steel and aluminum sector in demanding Canada act swiftly on Chinese tariff package
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
China, through massive subsidies and exploiting weak environmental and labour standards, are producing "artificially cheap steel, aluminum and EVs," Poilievre said.
"They're doing this with the goal of crushing our steel, our aluminum, and our automotive production, and taking our jobs away," the Conservative leader said, behind a "bring home our jobs" placard and in front of Stelco steel workers in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday.
Poilievre is calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to effectively match the tariff package proposed by this country's largest trading partner, the United States. Under his proposal, Canada would introduce:
- A 100 per cent tariff on made-in China EVs;
- A 50 per cent tariff on semiconductors and solar cells;
- A 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum products as well as other critical minerals and EV batteries; and
- Block any rebates for Chinese EVs.
"Trudeau has failed to protect our workers," Poilievre said.
Industry leaders want swift action
The proposal echoes calls made in Ottawa on Thursday by leaders in Canada's steel and aluminum industries, who urged the federal government to quickly impose a new tariff package targeting Chinese goods.
The United States and Mexico have already advanced trade action against China, and there are concerns that if the federal government doesn't follow suit, Canada could become a dumping ground for those imports.
In doing so, the government also risks running afoul of the key North American trade pact known in this country as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), the stakeholders warned.
"In an ideal world, you would walk in lockstep… So that we don't open up a hole in the CUSMA fortress that will enable Chinese imports to come in," CEO of the Aluminium Association of Canada Jean Simard said during a press conference on Parliament Hill.
"We think that the period of the coming weeks is crucial for Canada to take a stand on this."
Canada launched a 30-day consultation period in July, but the federal government has yet to reveal how it plans to combat the excess supply of Chinese-made goods flooding the market.
For an industry that says it has been feeling the "devastating effects" of Chinese overcapacity for a decade, inaction is not an option.
"Failure to act risks good jobs in steel and aluminum communities right across this country," said Canadian Steel Producers Association President Catherine Cobden.
"We think it's imperative that the government meet the moment and keep our CUSMA partnership whole, as well as protect our domestic steel and aluminum industries by taking an aligned approach."
Risking a trade war?
In a statement to CTV News, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's office said the government agrees action is necessary to level the playing field and prevent trade diversion as a result of trade action taken by other countries.
"All options are on the table to ensure Canadian workers and EV supply chains are protected from unfair competition from China's intentional, state-directed policy of overcapacity and lack of rigorous labour and environmental standards," said Freeland's deputy communications director Katherine Cuplinskas in a Thursday statement.
Now that the short consultation window has closed, Canada has no choice but to quickly move in lockstep with its allies on tariffs, or face finding itself on the wrong side of a trade war, said NorthStar Public Affairs Partner Adam Taylor.
"If we don't have tariffs, then things can come into our country, and then they could potentially go into the United States and circumvent their own tariff regime," he said.
"We have to be very careful,” said Taylor, who is a former senior trade and economic adviser to the previous Conservative government.
"We're talking about North America as almost a single market and therefore we have to have alignment on policy, and that includes on tariff policy," he explained.
China has indicated it would respond to any coming trade action, something Canadian officials are likely taking into consideration as they plot the country's next move.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Trump recommits to a Sept. 10 debate and lashes out at Harris at news conference
Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice-President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
Baby gorilla is born at Detroit Zoo, the first in its 96-year history
The Detroit Zoo in suburban Detroit said the birth of a baby gorilla Thursday was the first in its 96-year history.
Japan's Kishida cancels Asia trip after scientists urge preparations for a possible 'megaquake'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
Harvard rebuffs protests and won't remove Sackler name from two buildings
Harvard University has decided against removing from campus buildings the name of a family whose company makes the powerful painkiller OxyContin, despite protests from parents whose children fatally overdosed.
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie making the most of sprint canoe's Olympic spotlight
Katie Vincent made a compelling case for another generation of Canadian canoeists to follow in her footsteps.
Water quality was acceptable when Olympians swam in Seine River, data shows
Water quality data used by Paris Olympics organizers shows that bacteria levels in the Seine River were within acceptable levels on the days that athletes swam in the famed waterway, according to their tests and established thresholds.
'Irresponsible, unethical, and dangerous': Pickering councillor slammed over appearance on 'far-right' podcast
Pickering’s mayor along with five of its six city councillors have released a statement denouncing one of their colleagues for appearing on a “far-right” podcast where the host made a number of threatening and derogatory remarks about them.
Wall Street is waffling as it closes its wild, whipsaw week. More tests loom next week
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent in early trading Friday, coming off its best day since 2022.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King in court after alleged bail breach
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King's criminal trial ended late last month, but he is in court again today after the Crown accused him of breaching his bail conditions.
-
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
-
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine's death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
-
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of trucker convicted in Edmonton hotel killing
Canada’s highest court won't hear a conviction appeal from a former Ontario truck driver in the death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel.
-
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach's alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire's alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
World
-
The latest battleground stop for Harris and Walz is Arizona, where a VP runner-up could still matter
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate will hold a rally in Arizona on Friday as part of their tour of electoral battlegrounds, visiting a state where Harris passed over a prominent Democrat in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
-
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
-
Harvard rebuffs protests and won't remove Sackler name from two buildings
Harvard University has decided against removing from campus buildings the name of a family whose company makes the powerful painkiller OxyContin, despite protests from parents whose children fatally overdosed.
-
UN rights office decries 'alarmingly high' number of executions in Iran: 29 over two days this week
The UN human rights office is expressing concerns about reports that Iran has executed 29 people over two days this week, with the rights chief decrying 'an alarmingly high number' of executions in such a short period of time.
-
Japan's Kishida cancels Asia trip after scientists urge preparations for a possible 'megaquake'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
-
Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist times
A human rights activist since the 1980s, Oleg Orlov thought Russia had turned a corner when the Soviet Union collapsed and a democratically elected president became leader.
Politics
-
Poilievre backs steel and aluminum sector in demanding Canada act swiftly on Chinese tariff package
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
-
Minister for women won't comment on committee drama as Liberal MP defends actions
The federal minister for women won't comment after a House of Commons committee that was supposed to discuss violence against women last week instead dissolved into political chaos.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King in court after alleged bail breach
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King's criminal trial ended late last month, but he is in court again today after the Crown accused him of breaching his bail conditions.
Health
-
Salmonella-contaminated coconut product recalled in 3 Canadian provinces
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Denmark welcomes return of banned South Korean noodles
Danes in central Copenhagen on Thursday marked the return to supermarket shelves of fiery South Korean ramen noodles that had been banned for being too spicy, a decision that has since been partly reversed.
-
'We've seen an explosion': 75 per cent of Canadian dental care providers now partaking in federal plan
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
Sci-Tech
-
Weeks may stretch into months for stranded NASA astronauts
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
-
B.C. researchers discover 'super-black' material that absorbs more than 99% of light
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
-
Turkiye blocks Roblox access over abuse concerns, justice minister says
Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
Entertainment
-
Star Wars film in Ojibwe language holds world premiere in Winnipeg
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
-
Tragically Hip documentary series set for world premiere at Toronto film festival
A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.
-
Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
Business
-
Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
-
Wall Street is waffling as it closes its wild, whipsaw week. More tests loom next week
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent in early trading Friday, coming off its best day since 2022.
-
Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Lifestyle
-
A B.C. ranch on the market for $2.5M comes with its own hobbit hole
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
-
A life-sized Polly Pocket compact is now available to rent in Massachusetts
Airbnb is celebrating Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary by renting out a life-size replica of a 1994 Slumber Party Fun Compact for sleepovers in Littleton, Massachusetts.
-
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
Sports
-
Water quality was acceptable when Olympians swam in Seine River, data shows
Water quality data used by Paris Olympics organizers shows that bacteria levels in the Seine River were within acceptable levels on the days that athletes swam in the famed waterway, according to their tests and established thresholds.
-
Canadian divers Wiens, Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10m semifinal at Paris Games
Canadian divers Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray have advanced to the semifinal in the men's 10-metre platform event at the Paris Olympics.
-
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie making the most of sprint canoe's Olympic spotlight
Katie Vincent made a compelling case for another generation of Canadian canoeists to follow in her footsteps.
Autos
-
Ontario police lay more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over August long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
-
U.S. auto safety agency seeks information from Tesla on fatal Cybertruck crash and fire in Texas
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
-
After a rash of stolen cars, Hyundai and Kia's new anti-theft software is showing results
More than a year after Hyundai and Kia released new anti-theft software updates, thefts of vehicles with the new software are falling — even as thefts overall remain astoundingly high, according to a new analysis of insurance claim data.
Local Spotlight
A B.C. ranch on the market for $2.5M comes with its own hobbit hole
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Maritimers mark 10th anniversary of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with calls to bring it back
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
Sask. woman writes children's book about role of service dogs
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
Living out of his car, Quebec man chronicles experience as he pays off debt
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Vancouver
-
Police investigating 'serious incident' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a "serious incident" in the Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. officials condemn imam's calls for violence; RCMP investigating
B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.
-
Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
Toronto
-
Police searching Richmond Hill neighbourhood for missing vulnerable woman
Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.
-
'Concerning trend:' SickKids ER has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use so far this summer
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
-
Man shot near Woodbine Beach dies in hospital: police
A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary man, 22, charged after allegedly luring, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
-
Crash near Field, B.C., kills American, seriously injuries 4 others
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash near Field earlier this week.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (August 2024)
Calgary's five most expensive residential homes for sale.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Remnants of Debby move across Ottawa, eastern Ontario, prompting flood risks
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
-
Meehan no longer running for Conservative candidacy in Ottawa West-Nepean
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan says she's no longer running for the Conservative nomination in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean in the next election.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Montreal
-
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
-
Quebec universities forced to scrap construction and renovation projects due to cuts
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
-
Queen Elizabeth Hotel workers stage another surprise strike
Workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal called another surprise strike on Friday morning to put pressure on their employer. The Federation of Commerce, a union affiliated with the CSN, announced that the 600 workers at the Montreal hotel had decided to go on strike the day after a one-day strike at 23 Quebec hotels.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in south Edmonton crash
A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in south Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton's unemployment rate spikes as Alberta's remains steady
While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend ramps up
Get set for another string of days with afternoon highs in the 25- to 30-degree range. Edmonton ended July and started August with seven straight days hitting 25 or hotter.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads east
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
-
Beachgoers urged to stay out of ocean at Rainbow Haven and Clam Harbour beaches due to bacteria levels
Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at a popular Halifax-area beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
Winnipeg
-
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine's death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working during power outage
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
Star Wars film in Ojibwe language holds world premiere in Winnipeg
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
Regina
-
One injured in Sask. highway crash near Secretan
RCMP say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 1 near Secretan, Sask. Thursday morning.
-
Saskatchewan achieves historic benchmark, produces first kilogram of lithium
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
-
'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police issue warning about high-risk offender with history of sexual assaults
A high-risk offender with a history of violence, including two sexual assaults against strangers, has been released from custody in Toronto.
-
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Sask. construction company fined $95K after a truss fell on two workers
A construction company in North Battleford was hit with a significant fine after trusses collapsed and fell onto two of its workers.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal fugitive arrested in Sudbury
Police in Greater Sudbury have arrested a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
-
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
London
-
Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
-
Human case of West Nile Virus found by MLHU
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Clinton Public Hospital
According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), there is an outbreak on the inpatient unit and it is now closed to admissions until further notice.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after nearly hitting police cruiser with officers inside: OPP
An Orillia driver is facing charges after nearly hitting a police cruiser with on duty officers inside.
-
Three more busted in Meaford crime ring
Three more Meaford residents have been charged in connection to a crime spree.
-
'Don't be pooping on the beach': Ont. Premier responds to Wasaga Beach controversy
Premier Doug Ford says anyone visiting one of Ontario's busiest summer destinations shouldn't be "pooping on the beach."
Windsor
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
-
One Windsor-Essex beach closed for swimming, three with warnings
If you wanted to go take a dip in the water this weekend, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is not the place to do so.
-
Caesars Windsor Cares makes $10,000 donation to Autism Services Inc.
Caesars Windsor Cares has presented a $10,000 donation to Autism Services Inc., looking to support autistic people attending the Bruce Awad Summer Program.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mayor says provincial housing targets put pressure on municipal infrastructure
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
-
B.C. appoints new chief coroner, while overdose health emergency continues
The British Columbia government has appointed Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as the province's new chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe earlier this year.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Lethbridge
-
Spike in demand for post-secondary residences amid rent increases
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
-
'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
-
Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police say victim threatened with what turned out to be a BB gun
An 18-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was threatened by what later turned out to be a BB gun.
-
Northern Ont. hospital to close its emergency department this weekend
The emergency department at the Thessalon Site of the North Shore Health Network is closing Aug. 10 because of a shortage of physicians.
-
More impaired drivers stopped in northern Ont.: OPP
More impaired driving charges have been laid by provincial police in northern Ontario.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.