Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
In a letter to his opposition counterpart made public Thursday, Poilievre calls on Singh to pull out of the supply-and-confidence deal helping keep the Liberal minority government in power.
The Official Opposition leader’s suggestion is to side with his party and “vote non-confidence in the government this September,” when the House of Commons resumes, “to trigger a carbon tax election” in October of this year, rather than wait until the fixed election date of October 2025.
This push from Poilievre was the focus of a press conference he held outside of West Block Thursday.
“Canadians can’t afford or even endure another year of this costly coalition. No one voted for you to keep Trudeau in power. You do not have a mandate to drag out his government another year,” Poilievre said in the letter.
Speaking to reporters, Poilievre pointed to the rumoured Trudeau cabinet shuffle or leadership shakeup that did not materialize this summer as evidence that “nothing will change.”
“He will not quit. He must be fired, and the person to do it is Jagmeet Singh,” Poilievre said.
The two-party pact signed in 2022 is designed to keep the Trudeau government in power until the end of the current Parliament by seeing the NDP back the Liberals on confidence votes, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities.
From the outset, the Conservatives have characterized it as a coalition, though the two parties have not formed a coalition government.
Earlier this week, Government House Leader Karina Gould told reporters that she was "fairly confident" the agreement will hold through to the mutually-agreed-upon expiry date in June 2025.
“It's a strong agreement,” she said.
In the letter, Poilievre accuses Singh of keeping the deal going so that he can qualify for his MP pension.
There are a number of MPs that need to keep their seats until next October in order to qualify for a pension.
However, because Singh was first elected in a byelection in February 2019, he’s poised to qualify for his in six months, well before the deal with the Liberals is set to expire.
“When you agreed to join the costly coalition to keep Justin Trudeau in power, you promised it would ‘make people’s lives more affordable.’ Yet by your own admission, your coalition has been a disaster for working Canadians,” Poilievre writes, pointing to recent comments Singh made about the cost of groceries.
The agreement has seen the federal government advance the first phases of dental and pharmacare, two programs both the Liberals and New Democrats have said are aimed at helping lower-income Canadians with the cost-of-living crunch.
CTV News has asked Singh’s office for comment.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge
A man being pursued in the killing of a woman in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, authorities said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car.
Mummies on cocaine? Preserved brains from the 17th century fail drug test
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
Trump can soon tap his US$2 billion Truth Social fortune. But it won't be easy
For months, former President Donald Trump has been sitting on a social media fortune that he couldn’t touch. That will change very soon.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Israel kills prominent militant as it wages its deadliest West Bank raids since the Gaza war began
The Israeli military said it killed five more militants, including a local commander, early Thursday in the West Bank as it pressed ahead with what appeared to be the deadliest military operation in the occupied territory since the start of the war in Gaza.
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is investigating two government MLAs – Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill and Gary Grewal.
Canada
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
'A culture change:' Ontario launches advertising blitz as new cellphone ban goes into effect for public schools
Ontario’s new minister of education will hold her first news conference since taking over the portfolio earlier this month.
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while in custody.
-
'A beautiful person': Friends remember Ottawa woman killed in alleged femicide
The last time Amy Lamontagne saw her friend Jennifer Edmonds-Zabarylo was at her wedding held just hours before the mother of two was allegedly killed by her husband in what Ottawa police have called a femicide.
World
-
Death toll is now 9 in U.S. listeria outbreak tied to Boar's Head deli meat, CDC says
At least nine people have died after being infected with listeria from Boar's Head deli meats tied to a massive recall last month, federal health officials said Wednesday.
-
Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge
A man being pursued in the killing of a woman in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, authorities said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car.
-
Strong storm lashes Japan with torrential rains and strong winds on its slow crawl northeast
A strong storm lashed southern Japan with torrential rain and strong winds Thursday, causing at least three deaths as it started a crawl up the length of the archipelago and raised concerns of flooding, landslides and extensive damage.
-
Trump can soon tap his US$2 billion Truth Social fortune. But it won't be easy
For months, former President Donald Trump has been sitting on a social media fortune that he couldn’t touch. That will change very soon.
-
The plot to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna shows was intended to kill thousands, a CIA official says
The suspects in the foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna earlier this month sought to kill 'tens of thousands' of fans before the CIA discovered intelligence that disrupted the planning and led to arrests, the agency's deputy director said.
-
Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as 'target of opportunity,' FBI official says
The gunman in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden, repeatedly looked up information about explosives and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a "target of opportunity," a senior FBI official said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
Federal government claims back-to-office mandate will boost careers, improve services
In less than two weeks, the federal government’s back-to-office mandate for public servants comes into effect. Employees will be required to work in-person at least three days a week and despite pushback from workers, the government says this is the right move.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says arbitration call was needed in railway lockout
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Wednesday his government's move to call for binding arbitration and force an end to a work stoppage at the country's two major railways, as some union leaders accused the government of taking away their bargaining rights.
Health
-
Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
-
What to know about the Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever
More than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba have been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs in recent months. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever.
-
Canada watching mosquito-borne illness after parks shut down in U.S.
Health officials in Canada are closely monitoring the public health situation in Massachusetts, following a report of one person having contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEEV) from a mosquito bite.
Sci-Tech
-
Mummies on cocaine? Preserved brains from the 17th century fail drug test
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
-
The Ontario Science Centre is being packed up following its abrupt closure. Here is a look inside
Many of the exhibits at the Ontario Science Centre that delighted visitors until this summer are now wrapped in plastic as the facility prepares to move them into storage.
-
Newborn rattlesnakes at a Colorado 'mega den' are making their live debut
A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.
Entertainment
-
Thai court sentences a YouTube chef, who is the son of Spanish actors, to life in prison for murder
A court in Thailand on Thursday found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.
-
Ludacris' gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says
Rapper-turned-actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of water and drank it.
-
Found in basement, rare surrealist treasures set to go on auction block
For 50 years, 10 signed lithographs by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí were gathering dust at a basement in London. The rare artwork could soon find another home with an auction set for Sept. 30 at Hansons Richmond.
Business
-
Nvidia's subdued forecast dampens enthusiasm in AI chip stocks after steady rally
Nvidia shares pared some losses in premarket trading on Thursday, shaking off an earlier decline as investors stayed confident about the chip giant's growth prospects despite a forecast that fell short of lofty expectations.
-
Brazil top court threatens to suspend X operations in latest twist of ongoing feud
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday threatened to shut down the local operations of X, formerly Twitter, unless its billionaire owner Elon Musk names an in-country legal representative within 24 hours.
-
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke says it will be shuttering 29 of its stores as it seeks creditor protection.
Lifestyle
-
At this church in Portugal, parishioners surf before they worship
Porto takes pride in its beaches, old churches covered in blue-and-white tiles and its famous port wine named after the city in northern Portugal.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not have had a prenuptial agreement, but you should consider one
Longtime celebrity watchers may not have been shocked when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, but what was surprising was that Lopez's divorce petition did not include any mention of a prenuptial agreement.
Sports
-
Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black wins Paris 2024 Fair Play Award
Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black been recognized for her sportsmanship at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
-
Zzzzzzz: U.S. Open tennis players take naps before matches, especially late ones
Plenty of tennis players at the U.S. Open agree: Don't sleep on the benefits of a good nap, especially ahead of a night match.
-
Paris to inaugurate Paralympic Games with 'never seen before' opening ceremony in city's heart
Just weeks after hosting the Olympics, the summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.
Autos
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Jaguar tells owners of older I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to battery fire risk
Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires.
-
Opinion
Opinion Can anyone explain the Cybertruck?
There’s a mystery taking root in my neighbourhood. It’s the story of a person who dropped somewhere between 80 and 100 grand, and maybe even more than that, on a Tesla Cybertruck that is consistently parked on the street — exposed to the elements, far from a charging station, losing value by the second.
Local Spotlight
‘A home to be loved’: Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Have you seen this statue's head? Manitoba business wants it back after being stolen for a third time
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man's epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Indigenous talent from Manitoba set to strut the runway in Paris
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
'Perfect is good enough': Husband and wife sculptors reflect on 54 years of work
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Rainbows, glitter brighten downtown Ottawa as thousands turn out to Capital Pride parade
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Butter and salt: How you can take advantage of Edmonton's crustacean invasion
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
Vancouver
-
Parents in the dark after Surrey schools cut funding for some bus services
The Surrey School District has cut student transportation services by more than half for the upcoming school year.
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
Vancouver artists decry FIFA World Cup poster contest
A pitch to B.C. artists to create a poster to represent Vancouver as the host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is facing criticism as an “unethical” request.
Toronto
-
'A culture change:' Ontario launches advertising blitz as new cellphone ban goes into effect for public schools
Ontario’s new minister of education will hold her first news conference since taking over the portfolio earlier this month.
-
Durham police arrest 32 people, lay 184 charges after six-month long investigation
Durham police say a six-month long multi-jurisdictional firearms investigation has led to the arrest of 32 people, resulting in 184 charges being laid and the seizure of 16 weapons.
-
Looking for a used car? Consumer Reports names these as the most reliable brands
With the average cost of a new car in Canada sitting at around $68,000, according to Autotrader.ca, how do you pick the right used vehicle that won't end up costing more in the years to come?
Calgary
-
Medicine Hat mayor's powers, salary restored following judicial review
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
10 things to do in Calgary over the Labour Day long weekend
Ten things to do in Calgary this weekend.
Ottawa
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Fatal hit-and-run near Smiths Falls: OPP offering $50K, billboard to lead into the suspect involved on Hwy 15
A $50,000 award is being offered by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for information to identify the driver of a vehicle involved with a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 15 near Smiths Falls last fall.
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
Montreal's Concordia University reports drop in enrolment following tuition hike
Montreal's Concordia University is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in new registrations of out-of-province students following a tuition hike announced last year by the Quebec government.
-
Sentencing delayed for convicted DDO teacher in sexual assault case
The long-awaited sentencing in the sexual assault case of a former teacher at a private school in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) was once again delayed.
-
Man dead after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.
-
Metallica says fan died Friday at Edmonton concert
Heavy metal band Metallica on Wednesday paid tribute to a fan it said died at one of their recent Commonwealth Stadium shows.
-
Doctors, nurses say Alberta plan to transfer hospitals alarming and concerning
Alberta's doctors and nurses say they have questions and concerns about the government's plan to off-load underperforming hospitals to third-party operators.
Atlantic
-
Police continue to look for answers into 25-year-old murder case in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police says it continues to investigate the death of Jason MacCullough 25 years after he was murdered.
-
Some P.E.I. ferry crossings cancelled Thursday
Northumberland Ferries says some crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have been cancelled Thursday due to weather conditions.
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
‘A home to be loved’: Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
-
Classes cancelled at RRC Polytech's Notre Dame Campus Thursday morning
Thursday morning classes are cancelled at Red River College Polytechnic’s Notre Dame Campus due to a power outage.
-
Province to announce initiative to tackle violent crime and retail theft
Manitoba will announce a new initiative to combat the growing problem of retail theft and violent crime in the province.
Regina
-
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is investigating two government MLAs – Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill and Gary Grewal.
-
One-way streets continue to cause confusion in downtown Regina
It was the kryptonite of many Saskatchewan drivers taking their road test: One-way streets. However, the component has not been mandatory since November of 2017 – leaving mixed feelings with many.
-
How far along are Regina's 2024 construction projects?
Regina commuters will have to contend with detours for a little while longer, as construction season passes the halfway mark.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmers take tractor protest to Waterloo Regional council, demand to have their voices heard
Tractors made their way through downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, a slow-moving protest of Waterloo Region’s handling of the Wilmot land acquisition and assembly process.
-
Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital sees building temporarily shuttered due to water damage
Part of Saskatchewan's largest hospital is facing extensive water damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwestern Ont.
The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed early this morning in a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 near Dryden.
London
-
90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
-
LDCSB continues to open more schools and classrooms to match population growth
St. Gabriel is the London District Catholic School Board's (LDCSB) newest elementary school. Slated to open in January, it will be immediately filled - a sign of the unprecedented growth for the board.
-
Investigators seek witnesses to collision between police cruiser and civilian vehicle in Sarnia
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have seen a collision take place in Sarnia between a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle.
Barrie
-
Photo posted online of homeless man in Midland sparks calls for government intervention
A long-time Midland resident who has been homeless for over two decades highlights the town's struggles with inadequate shelter and public perception, as local leaders push for more comprehensive solutions.
-
Dash cam footage shows rogue wheel hurtling down Highway 11
A frightening moment was captured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte as a loose wheel unexpectedly flew into traffic from the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Red ribbon campaign for My Friend's House
Wasaga Beach Kinette's hosting a ribbon campaign in aid of My Friend's House.
Windsor
-
‘Whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working’: The search to end homelessness
The City of Windsor and the Ontario government continue to tackle the growing homeless population.
-
Fentanyl and shotgun seized after drug trafficking investigation
Chatham-Kent police seized fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun after drug trafficking investigation.
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
Vancouver artists decry FIFA World Cup poster contest
A pitch to B.C. artists to create a poster to represent Vancouver as the host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is facing criticism as an “unethical” request.
-
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat mayor's powers, salary restored following judicial review
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
-
First glasses raised at Cardston, Alta., restaurant after prohibition lifted
After well over a century of prohibition, people can finally raise a glass of cheer in a Cardston, Alta., restaurant.
-
Water users dealing with a dry Milk River following siphon burst
It's been just over two months since a siphon burst in Montana led to the Milk River drying up.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwestern Ont.
The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed early this morning in a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 near Dryden.
-
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Elliot Lake
In consultation with the Algoma Public Health, the City of Elliot Lake has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city for any activity where water may be ingested.
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.