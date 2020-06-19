OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking his morning press conference on the road Friday, travelling from Ontario to a cafe in Chelsea, Que., where he’s set to once again tout the wage subsidy program.

The push on the program — which sees the federal government cover 75 per cent of employees’ wages — continues, in an attempt to see more unemployed Canadians back on the job soon.

Since it launched, the federal government has paid out $13.28 billion to employers through the wage subsidy, which is still far below what was initially budgeted for.

Trudeau’s announcement at Chelsea’s Biscotti & Cie comes as an expansion of another COVID-19 aid program aimed at small businesses has been delayed.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday that the expected broadening of eligibility for the Canada Emergency Business Account — which offers government-backed loans of up to $40,000 — wouldn’t be launching on schedule.

First announced weeks ago, the government plans to allow more companies with smaller or larger total payrolls to access the funding. Initially, these loans were available to businesses with payrolls between $50,000 and $1 million in 2019. Now, companies who paid between $20,000 and $1.5 million in total payroll in 2019 will be eligible.

“Work continues around the clock to ensure the program can securely launch across over 230 financial institutions. We know how important the program is to small businesses and want to launch as quickly as possible,” Morneau tweeted.