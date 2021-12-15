OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people will have to be careful as they finalize their Christmas plans this year, now that the highly transmissible Omicron variant is spreading through Canada.

The warning comes the morning after Trudeau met with his provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss potential measures to dampen the impact of the new variant.

On the table were several options to limit international travel.

When the threat of Omicron emerged late last month the government issued a travel advisory, urging Canadians to be aware that travel to an area with Omicron could hamper their ability to return to Canada.

The World Health Organization has already advised anyone who is unvaccinated, unwell, or is at higher risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 should put off travel to areas where Omicron is spreading.

Trudeau and the premiers also discussed potential domestic measures to stop community spread.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021