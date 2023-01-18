PM Trudeau welcomes study into McKinsey contracts as MPs to vote on launching probe

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he welcomes the work of a House committee planning to look into the federal government’s contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, “to make sure that, indeed, Canadians are getting proper value for money.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the House of Commons Government Operations and Estimates Committee will meet to discuss, and likely vote on, launching a study into a surge in McKinsey’s federal contract earnings under the Liberals.

This week, the government confirmed that, since 2015, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has awarded McKinsey 23 contracts for a total of $101.4 million, up from the $2.2 million spent under Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.

Today’s meeting was requested by opposition members of the committee with the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois, and New Democrats all saying they want to dig into McKinsey’s federal government contracts.

Following calls from the opposition to study McKinsey’s relationship with the federal government — plus questions about the consulting company’s influence on government policies, and criticisms the government is wasting federal funds by contracting out what could be accomplished by the public service — Trudeau announced last week he’s asked two ministers to “look into” the contracts and ensure the rules were followed.

“I think people can understand that a professional public service needs to make sure that it's doing the things the best way, to well serve Canadians, and regularly draws on outside expertise to do that,” the prime minister told reporters during a media availability in Shawinigan, Que. on Wednesday morning, ahead of the committee meeting.

According to a statement from Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek’s office, of the contracts granted by the Liberals, three of them, valued at $55.8 million, were “awarded through open, competitive solicitations,” versus 18 contracts, valued at $45.6 million, were “call-ups against a National Master Standing Offer designed to provide access to proprietary benchmarking methodologies offered by the private sector.”

“These services consist of functional tools, databases, and expert support to measure their performance against similar Canadian and international organizations in order to identify deficiencies and opportunities for improvement,” the statement reads. “Such services may be used to support complex programs, including digital modernization and other large transformation initiatives.”

The statement noted that PSPC is committed to “open, fair, and transparent procurement process” as the federal government’s main purchasing agent.

McKinsey said in a statement last week the company follows procurement laws and its work with the Canadian government is “entirely non-partisan in nature and focuses on core management topics, such as digitization and operations improvement.”

The statement added the company “does not make policy recommendations” on any topic, and that it “welcomes” the opportunity to work with committee on this issue.

If the committee votes to launch this study, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said last week he hopes such a probe would seek all written records related to the consulting firm, including emails and text messages.

“It's time for Canadians to get answers,” Poilievre said at the time. “We need to know what this money was for, what influence McKinsey has had in our government, and it is time for Canadian taxpayers to have answers to these questions.”

The NDP have vowed to dig for answers as part of the study, especially after the PSPC revealed it had paid McKinsey much more than was originally reported. It was enough, the New Democrats say, to hire an additional 1,000 nurses to work on the front-lines of the health care crisis in the last year.

“We all know that government after government has pulled the same nonsense. When Conservatives are in power, they give their insiders contracts. When the Liberals are in power, their friends get contracts,” Singh said, speaking to his caucus on Wednesday morning in Ottawa.