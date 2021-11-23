OTTAWA -- In the speech from the throne marking the opening of the 44th Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vowing to "deliver results" on the commitments the Liberals made two months ago during the federal election, promising the country will be in a better place coming out of the pandemic.

From the ongoing response to COVID-19 and the economic and inflation concerns, to the need for more progress on reconciliation, inclusivity, and climate change, the federal government’s third mandate agenda picks up on where the previous Parliament left off, with what the government says is a “clear” direction sent from voters this fall.

“Not only do they want Parliamentarians to work together to put this pandemic behind us, they also want bold, concrete solutions to meet the other challenges we face,” reads the speech, provided to reporters under embargo in advance of it being delivered.

The speech is currently being read by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in the Senate chamber, in English, French, and in parts Inuktitut. It’s the first time Canada’s first Indigenous governor general will be reading a throne speech.

“The decade got off to an incredibly difficult start, but this is the time to rebuild. This is the moment for Parliamentarians to work together to get big things done, and shape a better future for our kids,” reads the speech.

Among the key priorities Trudeau is outlining today:

Improve health care accessibility and supports, including long-term care and access to vaccines for children and boosters for the general population as well as the international community;

Continue COVID-19 aid supports, including benefit programs for workers and businesses in hard-hit industries;

Tackle the rising cost of living by following through on housing affordability initiatives and implementing the $10-day child care deals with the provinces, including in the two provinces and two territories who have yet to reach an agreement;

Moving on “bolder” climate action, including moving to cap and cut oil and gas sector emissions and mandate the sale of zero emission vehicles;

Accelerating Indigenous reconciliation efforts through responding to numerous calls to action, eliminating water advisories, and appointing a ‘Special Interlocutor’ to advance justice on residential schools;

Following through on gun control commitments as well as pledges to fight systemic racism, sexism, discrimination, misconduct, and abuse; and

Implement promised legislation including a ban on LGBTQ2S+ conversion therapy practices, criminal sanctions for threatening health care workers or medical facilities, and broadcasting act and online harm reforms.

“Canada will emerge from this generational challenge stronger and more prosperous,” reads the speech.

The Liberals have a lot to get going on, with less than 20 days on the House of Commons sitting calendar before the holiday break, and a range of commitments restated Tuesday that Trudeau has promised to deliver on in their first 100 days. Given the minority dynamics, the Liberals will need to find allies across the asile to help pass they agenda and Tuesday's speech asks MPs to "collaborate with and listen to eachother."

"Parliamentarians, never before has so much depended on your ability to deliver results for Canadians. That is what people expect and need from you," reads the speech.

The speech from the throne is the main event of the opening of a new session of Parliament, which kicked off on Monday with cross-party conflict over the vaccine mandate on the Hill as well as the re-election of Anthony Rota as speaker.

Opposition leaders will be reacting to the speech later this afternoon, and after a series of further procedural steps, government business can kick off in the House of Commons. The rules provide for up to six days of debate on the speech in the House before it is put to a vote, in what may be the first confidence vote this government faces.