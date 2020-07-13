OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be addressing Canadians on the federal government’s latest COVID-19 response plans, and is expected to face a series of questions about how the now-cancelled controversial aid program to be run by the WE Charity came about.

Trudeau has reduced the frequency of his pandemic press conferences in recent weeks, saying that as the economic reopening is largely underway and the number of coronavirus cases in Canada continues to decline, he’d only hold a national address when there was big news to share.

To date there have been 107,590 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, of which 27,340 are considered active.

Trudeau’s last Rideau Cottage address was two weeks ago. In the interim the controversy surrounding the government’s decision to allow WE Charity to deliver a now-halted $900 million COVID-19 student grant program has considerably developed.

The ethics commissioner is probing a potential conflict of interest with Trudeau’s decision to grant the organization the contract to administer the program, given the prime minister’s close personal ties to the charity. Since WE Charity backed away from the student volunteering program, it has confirmed that over the years Trudeau’s wife, mother, and brother have received a range of payments amounting to around $300,000 for speaking at WE events. Trudeau did not recuse himself from any cabinet conversations about the program.

The Conservatives have written to the RCMP suggesting they look into the matter, while two House of Commons studies are underway into various aspects of the controversy, with the intent to call Trudeau and a slate of cabinet ministers to testify. Last week Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s office confirmed his daughters are involved with the charity and he also did not recuse himself from the decision-making table.

Trudeau is expected to face questions from journalists about the ongoing controversy.

It’s possible he could also have more to say about the Canada-U.S. border on Monday. Trudeau is scheduled to have a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, as COVID-19 cases south of the border continue to surge. As it stands, the Canada-U.S. border is set to remain closed until July 21, but it’s possible that agreement will be extended for a fourth time, despite pressure from some U.S. politicians.