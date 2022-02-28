OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Canada’s latest response efforts in the face of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.

This comes after Trudeau was slated to chair a meeting of the key cabinet Incident Response Group on the situation in Ukraine on Monday, and following a meeting hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, alongside leaders of other allied nations and NATO on Russian President Vladmir Putin’s attack.

Almost daily the Canadian government has been making announcements of next steps in responding to the worsening war, from levelling a series of sanctions on key Russian figures and institutions, to sending defence equipment like body armour and night-vision tools to Ukraine, and working to expedite immigration and consular processes for those looking to leave the region.

Speaking from the United Nations Human Rights Council, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told reporters that “there will be more sanctions coming.”

“Our goal is to put maximum pressure on Russia, and isolate it,” Joly said, applauding those in the cultural, sport and other private sectors who have also gone forward with actions against Russia in recent days.