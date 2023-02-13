PM Trudeau to speak as questions swirl around 4 aerial objects downed over North America

As questions swirl around the four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking to media from the Yukon on Monday.

Set to hold a media availability at 12:10 p.m. ET from Whitehorse, the prime minister is expected to be asked about the latest information on the unusual series of takedowns and recovery efforts for the "unidentified object" shot down over the Yukon on Saturday as part of what's believed to be a first-of-its-kind Norad operation.

On Sunday, the prime minister vowed to keep people informed, saying the situation—something that Pentagon officials have said has no peacetime precedent—is being taken "extremely seriously" on both sides of the border.

In a Monday morning interview on CNN, Defence Minister Anita Anand offered no new details about the recent Canadian downing, but said that there is co-ordinated effort with the Americans underway to recover and analyze the debris located in remote and rugged territory.

"At this point, we are not able to speculate on the precise parameters of the object from the visual that we received," Anand said, declining to say if there was any indication that the object was from China. "It would be imprudent for me to speculate further at this time, until we gathered the debris and until we do the analysis. The FBI is involved in that analysis, as is the RCMP here in Canada."

In an interview on CTV's Question Period with Vassy Kapelos on Sunday, prior to the shooting down of the fourth aerial object, former national security adviser and past head of Canada's spy agency CSIS Richard Fadden said Anand is "being very cautious, particularly when her colleagues in the United States are not."

"I don't really understand why, except it falls into the Canadian tradition of being very reticent to comment on national security issues," he said.

Here's a brief summary of the objects downed to date:

Feb. 4, on the order of U.S. President Joe Biden, a U.S. fighter jet shot down what previously had been identified as a Chinese surveillance balloon, off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after it spent a week traversing Canada and the U.S.

Feb. 10, an F-22 fighter jet shot down an unmanned high-altitude cylindrical object the size of a small car, off the coast near Deadhorse, Alaska. It was heading towards Canadian airspace.

Feb. 11, on Trudeau's order, a U.S. fighter jet downed an unidentified "cylindrical object" over central Yukon about 100 miles from the Canada-U.S. border. Some have described this object as a balloon, though considerably smaller than the original Chinese balloon.

Feb. 12, over Lake Huron on the Canada-U.S. border, U.S. fighter jets shot down an octagonal object travelling at 20,000 feet that appeared to have dangling strings but no payload.

With searches still underway in the three most recent instances, the U.S. military has not yet identified what the objects are, how they stayed airborne, or where they originated, as Reuters has reported.

Still, NATO Secretary General General Jens Stoltenberg says what's taking place is "part of a pattern" of increasing Chinese and Russian surveillance activities against NATO allies, and is calling on countries to stay vigilant.

Fadden said that if he was Trudeau's current national security adviser, he'd be "more worried" now that there have been multiple instances of unknown aerial objects in or around Canadian airspace.

"I would be rather more worried than I was when the first balloon appeared. I mean, once you can argue there was a mistake, even if it was intentional," said Fadden.

"If this is indeed the Chinese, they are being far more aggressive than they usually are… they can be aggressive, but they're subtle. Whatever this is they are not subtle, so I would begin to worry a little bit."

As MPs convene in Ottawa it's expected opposition MPs will be pressing for more answers from the federal government.

More to come…

With files from CTV News' Parliamentary bureau, CTVNews.ca's Daniel Otis and Michael Lee, and The Associated Press