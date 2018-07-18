OTTAWA -- The federal cabinet is getting shuffled today in what's being considered a shake up to put in place the team Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to take into the 2019 election.

At 10 a.m. Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will preside over the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Then, Trudeau will hold a media availability outside Rideau Hall at 10:50 a.m.

It is expected the cabinet will grow, with the addition of new ministers and possibly new ministries.

Political circles have been abuzz with speculation over who may be in, and who may be out since The Canadian Press first reported last week that a shuffle was imminent.

