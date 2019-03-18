OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will oversee his third cabinet shuffle in as many months this morning at Rideau Hall.

There, he's set to appoint a new Treasury Board President, to fill the vacancy left by Jane Philpott when she resigned from cabinet, saying she had lost confidence in the way the government was handling the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Sources have told CTV News that it will be a small shuffle with potentially one new face, with some speculation pointing to longtime B.C. Liberal MP Joyce Murray as a possible contender to join the cabinet. She is currently parliamentary secretary for the Treasury Board, and adding a woman would all Trudeau to maintain gender balance.

Since Philpott resigned, Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Minister Carla Qualtrough had been temporarily acting in the Treasury Board position.

This front bench rejigging follows February's cabinet shuffle in which Trudeau filled the vacancy left by Jody Wilson-Raybould when she resigned from veterans affairs after allegations emerged that she felt pressured by senior PMO officials to interfere in a criminal prosecution against the Quebec engineering giant.

In February's shuffle, Trudeau moved around three existing cabinet ministers, giving one — Maryam Monsef — an additional portfolio to cover off all cabinet responsibilities.

Philpott had only been in the Treasury Board positon for a few months. She was shuffled into that role in January, in response to Scott Brison's departure. It was that shuffle that saw Wilson-Raybould replaced as justice minister and attorney general by David Lametti. During that visit to Rideau Hall, Trudeau shuffled three ministers into new roles, and appointed two rookies.

Trudeau's former top adviser Gerald Butts cited the January shuffle as the flashpoint for the months-long ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy, citing, as Trudeau has put it, an "erosion of trust" between Wilson-Raybould and the PMO after they sought to shuffle her into Philpott's old job as Indigenous services minister and she turned it down.

PMO is telling us the Prime Minister will not be taking questions today. #cdnpoli — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) March 18, 2019