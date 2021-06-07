OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will spend his travel quarantine following an upcoming trip to Europe at an Ottawa hotel, not one of the government's designated hotels for international air travellers.

Trudeau is travelling to the United Kingdom later this week to attend the G7 leaders summit in Cornwall, his first foreign trip since he was in Ethiopia, Senegal, Kuwait and Germany in February 2020.

Currently, all international air passengers are limited to landing in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, and must spend up to three days in a designated quarantine hotel near those airports while they await the results of a COVID-19 test.

Trudeau and his travelling delegation, including media, will return by private plane to Ottawa, and a hotel is being prepared for them to quarantine there.

The Conservatives are accusing the prime minister of asking for special treatment.

Public Health Agency of Canada president Iain Stewart says the agency had provided several options for the prime minister's quarantine, and he wasn't aware of which option had been chosen.

He says there might be security or other concerns behind the choice but that the decision was not made by PHAC.