PM Trudeau to make minor changes to federal cabinet this morning

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a small adjustment to his federal cabinet this morning, at Rideau Hall.

The cabinet shuffle will only involve two current ministers, CTV News has confirmed.

The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench is being done to accommodate one cabinet minister's workload, related to a family health matter.

One minister involved, according to sources, is Public Services and Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi who has been overseeing Canada's procurement of vaccines as well as new fighter jets.

Representing a Hamilton, Ont. riding since 2015, Tassi has previously been Canada's labour minister, seniors minister, and the Liberals' deputy whip.

In an indication of how limited the scope of the shuffle will be, the swearing-in ceremony will only take approximately 20 minutes, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Set to get underway at 10 a.m. ET, Trudeau's itinerary then has him holding a post-ceremony "brief media availability," at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Wednesday's cabinet shuffle is the first time the prime minister has made changes to his ministerial roster since he considerably shook up who was responsible for some key portfolios following the 2021 election.

There are currently 38 members in the gender-balanced cabinet, not counting the prime minister. It's likely Trudeau will look to uphold his commitment to gender parity with Wednesday’s changes.

It remains to be seen whether other factors like regional representation and diversity will be impacted, depending on whether existing ministers change roles or if any new faces are involved.

The cabinet adjustment comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, where Trudeau and his ministers will gather to discuss priorities and plot out their agenda for the fall. Parliament is scheduled to reconvene the week of Sept. 19.

With files from CTV News' Glen McGregor and Evan Solomon