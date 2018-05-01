OTTAWA – The Aga Khan is in Ottawa this week and is expected to share a meal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit.

The Aga Khan is in town over the next four days to celebrate his Diamond Jubilee, according to Global Affairs Canada. On Wednesday, the Aga Khan will attend a dinner at the Governor General’s residence, Rideau Hall, and Trudeau will be in attendance, the Prime Minister's Office has confirmed.

Trudeau's family is currently residing at Rideau Cottage, which is on the grounds of Rideau Hall.

The billionaire spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslims became an often-repeated name in the House of Commons last year, as a result of the ethics controversy surrounding a Trudeau family and friends trip to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas in 2016.

In December 2017, the federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner found that Trudeau broke the federal ethics act over accepting the trip, travelling on the Aga Khan’s helicopter, and not arranging his affairs or recusing himself from discussions that could place him in a conflict of interest, as the Aga Khan’s foundation was registered to lobby Trudeau at the time.

Trudeau apologized, saying he considered the Aga Khan a close family friend and that’s why he didn’t think to run it by the ethics commissioner before going. He has pledged to report any family trips in the future.

In addition to being a spiritual leader, the Aga Khan is the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network; and has received millions of dollars from the Canadian government for international development work.

"Canada congratulates His Highness the Aga Khan, on his Diamond Jubilee," the government said in a statement announcing his visit.