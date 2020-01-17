OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce funding for the families affected by the downed Ukrainian airline that killed all on board including 57 Canadians, CTV News has learned.

PM Trudeau has a scheduled press conference in Ottawa for 10:30 AM EST Friday. He is set to provide an "update" about the crash and the ongoing investigation into how it was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is in Muscat, Oman today meeting with his Iranian counterpart Jayad Zarif. This will be the third time the two have spoken and first time they’ve met since the crash.

More to come…

With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer