PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon be capping off day one of the Liberal Party of Canada's three-day policy convention in the nation's capital, with a keynote speech to party faithful.
Trudeau is expected to deliver a speech aimed at rallying Liberals around the progress achieved over the last eight years and commitments left to fulfill. This, in an effort to recharge the party's base at a time where the federal government is facing a barrage of questions in the House of Commons on foreign interference, and feeling the impacts in the polls of persistent inflation.
His remarks also come after spending time on Thursday meeting and mingling with Liberal members, telling some that Canada is facing "a really, really big choice" in the years ahead about the kind of country they want to live in and leave for future generations.
"The decisions we’re taking right now and the choices you are all articulating as Liberals are going to inform the case we're going to make to Canadians over the coming years, as to how we need to be choosing a more positive, more optimistic … vision that can bring all Canadians along," he said while speaking to the party's Indigenous Peoples' Commission.
"I can’t wait to see all the energy you’re all generating, I can’t wait to see all the ideas that are being brought forward, but I especially can’t wait to see, once we get back to our communities across the country after this exciting weekend, how motivated we’ll all be not just to drive forward on these ideas, but to get out there and to go knock doors, and talk with Canadians about how we’re going to build a better future together."
Dipping in and out of a few early meetings, and taking selfies with those who asked, Trudeau—donning a delegate ID lanyard like everyone else—appeared bolstered by being able to see his supporters in person.
"It's been five years since the last convention," Trudeau remarked while speaking to one attendee.
The party's last policy confab happened virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the 2018 Halifax, N.S. convention the last time Liberals from across Canada convened to discuss the party's direction. According to the party, 4,000 delegates are expected to attend either in-person or virtually.
Meanwhile, timed to the convention, the Conservative Party of Canada has released a new attack ad titled "Out of the country" that is expected to run on TV and social media platforms in English and French.
In it, the Conservative voiceover talks about "lavish" foreign trips, crime, and affordability before concluding with the tagline: "Justin Trudeau: You're out of money, he's out of touch."
The NDP are also using the convention to issue a reminder in a social media video of Trudeau’s broken promises since coming to power, listing eliminating First Nations drinking water advisories and implementing a national pharmacare program among the items. Both are issues the Liberals say they’re still working on.
WHAT'S ON THE CONVENTION AGENDA?
In addition to talking policy, party conventions are a chance for ministers, MPs, their staffers, those hoping to join them and the grassroots supporters to network.
Between Thursday and Saturday, delegates will be gathering at the convention site in downtown Ottawa to discuss and vote on policy, attend campaign training sessions, and also elect a new party president.
They will also be able to sit-in on a series of keynote conversations, including the convention headliner Hillary Clinton, in conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Among the topics being discussed in various breakout sessions featuring Liberal ministers and MPs over the next few days are:
- "Leading on climate action for clean air and a strong economy"
- "Fighting racism and hate, and building a Canada for everyone"
- "Stronger gun control and a Canada where everyone feels safe"
- "Women’s leadership in the economy"
- "Young Canadians and growing our movement" and "GOTV"
There are also a few dozen member-backed policy resolutions that have made it to the convention floor and could potentially end up in the party's next election platform, they include:
- Making voting mandatory, lowering the voting age to 17, and extending voting over multiple days.
- Developing a "clear, costed proposal" for a return to balanced budgets as of the next campaign.
- Calling on the Chief Electoral Officer to "develop a model code of conduct for federal political parties, candidates and third parties."
- Analyze, consult on, and propose a guaranteed livable basic income policy.
- And, increasing the federal defence budget to $32 billion while making major NORAD investments.
Other issues touched on in resolutions include affordable housing, climate change mitigation, whistleblower protections, and justice reforms in line with Indigenous reconciliation.
With files from CTV News' Kevin Gallagher, Ian Wood, and Mike LeCouteur
