PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off

FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'

More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off

The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.

    Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) celebrates his goal during second period, second round, game one, NHL Stanley Cup hockey action against the Florida Panthers, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

  • New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL

    The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.

  • Griner using new platform for greater good in return to WNBA

    Brittney Griner mostly kept a low profile since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December, but now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, the Mercury star has been front and centre on the court and off it.

