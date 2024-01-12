Politics

    • PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser

    Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council Nathalie Drouin appears as witnesses at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council Nathalie Drouin appears as witnesses at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power.

    On Friday, Trudeau announced Nathalie G. Drouin will become his next National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA), as of Jan. 27, 2024.

    Drouin will be replacing Jody Thomas, who in December, shared her plans to retire early this year.

    Drouin will also maintain her current position as deputy clerk of the Privy Council Office (PCO)—the top office in the federal bureaucracy—a role she's held since 2021.

    The responsibility Drouin had as the associate secretary to cabinet is being assigned to fellow senior federal public servant Christiane Fox, who will also become a deputy PCO clerk, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    Drouin has been a public servant for more than two decades, beginning her career with the Canadian government in 1999. Over the years, the Université Laval alumni and member of the Quebec Bar has worked her way from being a director of legal affairs, to becoming the deputy minister of justice and deputy attorney general in 2017.

    It was in her justice department capacity that Drouin was called to testify before MPs as part of the SNC-Lavalin scandal in 2019. 

    In 2022, she was among the federal officials that was questioned during the Emergencies Act public inquiry. 

    The prime minister has already worked with six different senior officials in the role of NSIA, since he took office.

    When Trudeau became prime minister, Richard Fadden held the position. Following Fadden's retirement in 2016, he was replaced by Daniel Jean, who resigned in 2018 amid controversy over the prime minister's first ill-fated India trip.

    Jean was replaced by Greta Bossenmaier, who retired in 2019, after approximately a year and half in the role. Then, David Morrison held the position in an acting capacity until Vincent Rigby was tapped to be Trudeau's NSIA in 2020. Thomas then took over in 2022 following Rigby's retirement.

    In the resignation letter Thomas sent to her colleagues, she thanked Trudeau for "listening to me, debating with me and giving me the space to do my job," as she sought to navigate a series of pressing intelligence files over the last two years.

    A central element of the job as NSIA is to brief the prime minister and cabinet on matters of national security, providing policy and operational guidance. Canada's NSIA also convenes and coordinates with key domestic and international players within the intelligence community.

    In Friday's update on changes to the senior ranks of the public service, Trudeau thanked Thomas, alongside other retiring bureaucrats for their "years of tireless efforts serving Canadians."  

    IN DEPTH

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News