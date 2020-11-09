OTTAWA -- Starting his first full work week as president-elect, Joe Biden has already spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about China’s detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and a host of other key cross-border files.

According to a message shared across the prime minister’s social media channels on Monday afternoon, Trudeau spoke with his incoming U.S. counterpart about the “challenges and opportunities facing our two countries.”

“We talked about those specific challenges today, as well as trade, energy, NATO, anti-Black racism, and China’s arbitrary detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor,” the post read.

It went on to say that on this and other issues, the pair agreed to “keep in touch and work closely together.”

The election of Biden has prompted some to wonder how both Canada and U.S. relations with China may be different.

Asked whether he thought Biden would put greater pressure on Beijing or possibly look to take an alternate approach to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case during a Monday morning press conference, Trudeau voiced confidence about the role the Democratic administration will play.

“We've worked with allies around the world to put pressure on China around the arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens. Their approach around coercive diplomacy is ineffective and extremely preoccupying for democratic nations around the world and we have all expressed that very clearly,” Trudeau said.

“I am extremely confident that the incoming American administration will continue to be a good partner to Canada and other nations around the world as we look to impress upon China that the approach they're taking is simply not working, while at the same time, impressing upon them the importance of returning the two Canadians who've been arbitrarily detained for over 700 days now,” he continued.

Canada’s dealings with China have become intertwined on a few major files with significant political repercussions over the course of U.S. President Donald Trump’s presidency, particularly after Canada acted on the U.S. extradition request to arrest Meng.

While Biden campaigned on repairing relationships with foreign nations, he often emphasized China’s authoritarianism during the Democratic primary debates. Foreign policy experts have previously told CTVNews.ca that Biden may be more open to forging a new, less combative approach to the tense standoff over the detainees.

“I think it’s only good that can come,” said CTV News political commentator Tom Mulcair on CTV News Channel Monday morning about what Biden’s win means for Canada.

“Our ability to work with China is going to change. We’re not going to feel the pressure from Donald Trump,” Mulcair said.