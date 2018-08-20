OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by his comments to a heckler last week after telling her she was intolerant.Trudeau was speaking at a rally in Sabrevois, Que., when a woman started yelling that she wanted back the $146 million from Quebecers that he's "given to illegal immigrants," referring to the amount the Quebec government says asylum seekers have cost since a recent surge in irregular arrivals.

"That intolerance with regard to immigrants doesn't belong in Canada. That intolerance with regard to diversity, you don't belong in Canada," Trudeau said in French Thursday night.

"Madame, your intolerance doesn't belong here."

The woman then asked Trudeau if he was tolerant toward "Quebecois de souche," a reference to Quebecers who can trace their ancestry to the earliest French settlers.

In a video posted online, Trudeau can be heard telling the woman her racism isn't welcome.

Speaking in Ottawa Monday, Trudeau said he won't "flinch from highlighting the politics of division."

"It's important that we have people who come at problems from very different perspectives because that actually ensures that we solve them right," Trudeau said.

But "I will point out, and I will not flinch from highlighting, when the politics of division, of fear, of spreading misinformation, is actually harming the fabric of this country... So while I will, as I did in the previous election, stay positive and not engage in personal attacks, I will also be very sharp wherever we see significant policy differences and whenever someone is pulling up intolerance and playing fear as a way of getting elected."

Trudeau referred to "people who are trying to feed fears and intolerance."

"One of the things we are facing in the world right now is a rise of extreme populism, of the politics of fear, division, of a kind of polarization that has short-term political advantages in some cases, but ends up creating fault lines within communities," he said.

"Hiding behind half-truths and torquing up fears is something that I and our government will always call out. Not just because it's a problem for us, but because it's a dangerous path for any democracy to be on."

Asked to whom Trudeau was referring, his spokeswoman pointed CTV News to his speech Sunday night after he was officially nominated to run again for the Liberals in Montreal's Papineau riding. Trudeau told the crowd that the Conservative Party under leader Andrew Scheer is the same as it was under Stephen Harper, and that it exploits fear for political gain.

"Unfortunately even as my conviction in positive politics hasn't changed, our opponents' belief in the politics of fear and division hasn't changed either," he said.

Conservative MP Maxime Bernier has recently spoken out against "more diversity," sparking condemnation even from within his party.

"Why should we promote ever more diversity?" Bernier tweeted on Aug. 12.

"Trudeau's extreme multiculturalism and cult of diversity will divide us into little tribes that have less and less in common, apart from their dependence on government in Ottawa... Cultural balkanisation brings distrust, social conflict, and potentially violence, as we are seeing everywhere. It's time we reverse this trend before the situation gets worse. More diversity will not be our strength, it will destroy what has made us such a great country."

Both Quebec and Ontario have asked for federal funding to cover their costs given an influx of asylum claimants since 2017 crossing the border between official entry points.

The government of Ontario puts the cost at $200 million, including social assistance, temporary housing, primary and secondary education spaces, and additional supports.