OTTAWA -- On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has planned calls with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict continues.

Canada has already halted military export permits to Turkey, and officials are investigating claims that the country was using Canadian technology in the ongoing military action, though Armenians in Canada have called on the government to go further and condemn Turkey’s actions.

"Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement at the time.

Champagne, who is in Europe this week to speak with allies about the developments in this revived decades-old fight, has called for a ceasefire.

As The Canadian Press has reported, Champagne also said that a negotiated settlement is the only way to end the shelling by warplanes, drones and artillery that both side alleged have attacked civilians.