OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be shuffling his cabinet on Monday, CTV News has confirmed.

The shuffle comes ahead of a federal cabinet retreat, and follows the resignation of Liberal minister Scott Brison.

"Obviously this will require some changes to our cabinet and that's something that we’re going to be announcing on Monday," Trudeau said, responding to media questions in Kamloops, B.C.

Trudeau declined to offer any additional details on the size or scope of the shuffle.

Speculation over the shuffle is ranging from it being a modest, to more dramatic shakeup, to finalize the team Trudeau wants to take into the 2019 campaign.

The campaign for the Liberals will be in part, touting the mandate commitments fulfilled during this government’s first term, while finding ways to try to sell their problem-plagued files or broken promises. Regional considerations are also at play as the party factors in having strong representation at the highest federal level, out on the campaign trail.

Brison announced Thursday that he will not be seeking re-election in the fall and so he’s resigning from his cabinet role as president of the Treasury Board, with the vow to help his replacement’s transition.

"When I told Prime Minister Trudeau my decision, I said how proud I am of what our government has accomplished for Canadians over the last three years. And how optimistic I am for Canada under Prime Minister Trudeau's leadership," Brison said in an open letter to his constituents.

Trudeau has rearranged his front bench in some way in every year since coming to power. The last time was in July, when he expanded cabinet, promoting five MPs and rearranging six others.

In that shuffle, the Liberals put new emphasis on internal and international trade diversity, provincial relations, border security, seniors, and tourism.

Previous shuffles were framed in various ways, from resetting the nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous people, to responding to the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump.