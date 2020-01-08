OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's "shocked and saddened" to hear about the Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Tehran, Iran which killed 176 people including 63 Canadians.

"Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians' questions are answered. Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority," Trudeau said in a statement Wednesday morning.

He added that Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been in touch with the Ukrainian government and is speaking to other international partners.

The Ukraine International Airlines jet crashed just minutes after taking off from Tehran’s main international airport. All passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 737-800 aircraft were killed.

Here's @JustinTrudeau's statement on the crash in Tehran that killed 63 Canadians. He says he's working closely with international partners and adds that the safety and security of Canadians is the government's "top priority." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/W31kDC3ZMW — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 8, 2020

