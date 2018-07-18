OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a considerable cabinet shake-up Wednesday morning, moving around several current ministers, and promoting a handful of MPs to cabinet with a new focus on internal and international trade, border security, and seniors.

The shuffle is being done, in part, to put in place the team Trudeau wants to take into the 2019 election. Trudeau is also growing his cabinet by creating some new positions, and rejigging several titles to re-assign certain portfolio responsibilities.

With the reconfiguring, Trudeau retains the gender parity in cabinet, with 18 men if you include the prime minister, and 17 women. The cabinet now includes 35 members, up from the 30 there were prior to today.

Here is the rundown:

Dominic LeBlanc becomes Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, he had been Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Jim Carr becomes Minister of International Trade Diversification, a new title. He had been Minister of Natural Resources.

Mélanie Joly becomes Minister of Tourism, Official Languages, and La Francophonie. She had been Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Amarjeet Sohi becomes Minister of Natural Resources, he had been Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Carla Qualtrough remains Minister of Public Services and Procurement but is being given the additional responsibility of Accessibility.

François-Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, he had been Minister of International Trade.

Quebec MP Pablo Rodriguez is being appointed Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. He had been the Liberal Whip.

Ontario MP Bill Blair is being appointed Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction. This is a new position. He had been the federal point-person on cannabis legalization as parliamentary secretary to both the health and justice ministers.

Ontario MP Mary Ng is being appointed the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion. She used to work in the PMO as director of appointments before winning in a 2017 byelection.

Ontario MP Filomena Tassi becomes the Minister of Seniors, a new position. She had been deputy whip of the Liberal caucus.

British Columbia MP Jonathan Wilkinson is being appointed the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. He had been parliamentary secretary for environment.

As well, Trudeau made a handful of other adjustments to ministers’ existing responsibilities:

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations drops Northern Affairs from her portfolio.

Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board adds Minister of Digital Government to his portfolio.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development loses the La Francophonie portion of her portfolio.

Kirsty Duncan becomes Minister of Science and Sport, a blend of the two portfolios she previously held.

Bardish Chagger remains Leader of the Government in the House of Commons as the small business portfolio has been handed off.

Trudeau will hold a media availability outside Rideau Hall at 10:50 a.m.

