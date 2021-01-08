OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling out U.S. President Donald Trump over the politically-motivated rioting that took place in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying the outgoing president “incited” the rioters.

“What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters, incited by the current president and other politicians,” Trudeau said off the top of his national address on Friday.

Trudeau said that “as shocking, deeply disturbing, and frankly saddening as that event remains,” he was pleased to see that ultimately democracy was upheld in that country.

The pro-Trump extremists, who were gathered to protest the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, rushed security and breached the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.. Five people have died as a result of the chaos. It’s prompted national security and diplomatic experts to voice concerns about the same kind of discourse feeding its way into Canadian society.

Trudeau spoke with the premiers about the actions of the extremists in the U.S. on Thursday night, and said he’s spent time reflecting on the state of Canadian democracy. He said that it’s been an accomplishment of politicians on both sides of the aisle to maintain a political system that includes seeing the losing side in elections concede, and to have parties work together in Parliament and in provincial legislatures, where debate on a “shared acceptance of the facts” occurs.

“Canadians expect their political leaders to protect our precious democracy by how we conduct ourselves. We have seen this manifest in unanimous consent in our Parliament for our main COVID-fighting measures, at a time when the government holds a minority of seats,” Trudeau said, adding that he thinks this collaboration is possible because it’s what the Canadian public expects.

“Canadian democracy didn’t happen by accident and won’t continue without work. We must always work to secure our democracy, and not give comfort to those who promote things that are not true or give space for hatred or extremism,” said the prime minister.