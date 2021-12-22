At a federal COVID-19 update Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that three members of his staff and three members of his security detail have tested positive for COVID-19, but said that he has so far tested negative.

Trudeau said part of the reason he was conducting the federal update remotely was to adhere to public health guidelines, which he said he and all of his staff were following to the letter.

“We are following all public health guidelines every step of the way,” Trudeau said. “I have been taking rapid tests – so far negative – but following public health guidelines, I am being careful about everything that I do.”

Trudeau said he was following guidance from public health officials to self-monitor and regularly take tests, but at this time he was not advised to self-isolate due to “the nature of the contacts” between him and the staff who tested positive.

Wednesday’s update announced changes and expansion to federal COVID-19 benefits.

Trudeau previously spent weeks in self-isolation at Rideau Cottage starting in March 2020 after his wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.