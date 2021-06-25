OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a recent text from the Crown-Indigenous relations minister to Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould was “wrong” -- but he expressed confidence in Carolyn Bennett’s ability to remain in her position.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Trudeau said he was pleased to see Bennett apologize to her former colleague, that he knows “her heart” and recognizes the efforts she continues to put into the file.

“What minister Bennett did was wrong, it was hurtful, and of course, I am deeply disappointed,” he said. “I know the efforts she has put in over the years on this and we both understand that there is now even more work for her to do and I know we will do it together.”

On Thursday morning, Wilson-Raybould tweeted a screenshot of a text message that Bennett sent her, in which Bennett asked: “Pension?”

The comment seemed to suggest that Wilson-Raybould calling for Trudeau to stop “jockeying for an election” was prompted by her own desire to maintain her MP pension, and not because the nation continues to grieve the growing number of unmarked graves being discovered at former residential school sites.

MPs qualify for pensions after holding office for six years, a milestone Bennett has already achieved, having been first elected in 1997.

Responding in a tweet of her own, Bennett admitted that she sent the message and said that she apologized directly to her former cabinet colleague.

“Earlier I offered my apologies directly to the MP for Vancouver-Granville. I let interpersonal dynamics get the better of me and sent an insensitive and inappropriate comment, which I deeply regret and shouldn’t have done,” Bennett said.

Trudeau said “interpersonal” issues are no excuse for Bennett’s actions.

More to come…

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello