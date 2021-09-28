OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to hold a swearing in for his new cabinet in October, and bring Parliament back “before the end of fall.”

At his first major press conference since the Sept. 20 federal election, which saw Canadians hand the Liberals another minority, Trudeau said that he has recently spoken with Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon to confirm his intentions to form the next government.

Trudeau also said that Freeland will continue as deputy prime minister and finance minister, and he intends to have conversations with the rest of his cabinet picks in the coming weeks.

"The exact dates still to be worked out, but we are busy getting into the business of delivering on an ambitious agenda that Canadians laid out," Trudeau said.

