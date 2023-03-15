PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'

The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"In our budget, we're going to be putting forward measures that will directly help Canadians, measures around affordability," Trudeau told reporters during a media availability in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday.

Noting the "huge pressures" Canadians are facing when it comes to affordability, the prime minister said the upcoming budget will outline how the federal Liberals will "move forward in a way that's going to be responsive to the challenges that Canadians are facing."

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced last Friday that she'll be tabling the budget on March 28.

Trudeau also said the 2023 budget will include the recently-finalized multibillion-dollar health-care funding deals inked with the provinces and territories.

"And measures that will continue to create great jobs for Canadians right across the country."

How exactly the Liberals plan to roll out new spending while being mindful of the risks of a recession, and their pre-stated desire to not fan the flames of inflation as the Bank of Canada tries to get it under control, remains to be seen.

Freeland has signalled that her coming update on the state of the Canadian economy will be focused on clean energy, making life more affordable and job growth, while remaining fiscally prudent.

The budget will be coming on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit, and it's expected that it will also include measures to ensure Canadian companies can be resilient in the face of a challenging economic landscape and competitive global markets.

In addition to the hundreds of submissions from stakeholders and industry groups received by the House of Commons Finance Committee during its pre-budget consultations, economic voices are also making direct pleas to see the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.

The minority Liberals will also be factoring in a few political considerations in the crafting of the budget.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting pressure on the Liberals to satisfy the outstanding commitments coming due as part of the Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence agreement, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is making direct calls for the federal government to lower taxes, ending "inflationary" spending, match new spending with savings, and improve housing affordability.

Trudeau wouldn't commit Wednesday when asked whether the coming affordability measures would include an expansion to the GST rebate, but he pointed to previous affordability-focused measures the Liberals have introduced in recent years including $10-a-day daycare, a housing benefit top-up, and the first plank of a national dental-care program.

"These are things that Conservatives were opposed to, even though they talk a good game about affordability, they don't actually deliver," Trudeau said.

"I very much look forward to presenting that budget, but everyone's going to have to wait a few more weeks."