OTTAWA – In a rare occurrence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser Daniel Jean is set to testify publicly before a committee MPs on Parliament Hill today.

The televised noon-hour meeting of the House Public Safety and National Security Committee is expected to be dominated by discussion of Trudeau's troubled trip to India, which has dogged the Liberals since February.

Jean has become the man at the centre of a heated political and procedural fight in the House of Commons as a result of the briefing he gave to reporters covering the trip.

The briefing was given after news broke that Jaspal Atwal, a convicted attempted murderer, was photographed with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and other members of the Liberal cabinet at a Mumbai event attended by officials from Canada’s delegation.

During that conversation, Jean suggested that related to Sikh separatism, rogue elements in the Indian government may have tried to damage Trudeau's trip to India in February, a theory others—including the Indian government— have since disputed.

Atwal had also made the guest list for a second event in India, at the Canadian High Commissioner to India’s residence in Delhi, but that invitation was rescinded once the government became aware of Atwal's attendance at the Mumbai event.

Liberal MP Randeep Sarai took responsibility for inviting him, and Atwal, through his lawyer, has denied being a security threat or having acted on anyone’s behalf.

Jean, who spoke to reporters on background, was first named publicly by the Conservatives. They have since been leading a charge to have him appear at the committee to give the same briefing he offered reporters. This included a 21-hour marathon voting session and other dilatory tactics.

Citing confidential information in part, the Liberals repeatedly shut down this request to have Jean testify.

However, according to a Canadian Press report, Jean offered himself up to the committee. The meeting was then scheduled for the first day MPs were back on Parliament Hill following a break.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has also accepted the government’s offer of a national security briefing on the matter. Scheer says he will invite members of his caucus and the media to the part of the briefing that will cover non-classified information. The date of this briefing has yet to be announced.

In an interview on CTV’s Question Period, Richard Fadden, former national security adviser to both Trudeau and prime minister Stephen Harper, characterizes Jean’s involvement in a politically charged story as "rather extraordinary."

He predicted Monday’s meeting will be interesting, but said Jean will be limited in what he’ll be able to say to the public.

"He will not be able to reveal any national security secrets," Fadden said. "I suspect he’s going to leave the committee relatively unsatisfied… he's only going to be able to repeat what’s already in the public domain."

Fadden was doubtful that Jean will come out and take full responsibility for the matter, saying it would be unusual for that to actually be the case.

"There's a general rule in the public service, including for the national security adviser, is that you don’t deal with the media, without some measure of clearance from your political masters," he said.

The separate, closed-door National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians has also initiated a "special review" of the trip to India. The security-cleared all-party committee is looking at "foreign interference in Canadian political affairs, risks to the security of the Prime Minister, and inappropriate use of intelligence."

