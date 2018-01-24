

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined Canadian political figures reacting to allegations of sexual misconduct against former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown, saying that his thoughts are with the women who came forward.

“It’s extremely important that we make absolutely clear that sexual harassment and sexual assault is unacceptable. We take these allegations extremely seriously whenever they come up,” Trudeau told reporters in Davos, where he is attending the World Economic Forum.

“Obviously my thoughts turn immediately to the women who came forward knowing how difficult it is, it can be, to salute them for their courage and their leadership and certainly hope that their example will resonate and that the support of their friends, their families, and the community at large remains with them,” Trudeau said.

At a Queen’s Park news conference late Wednesday evening, Brown denied “troubling allegations” about his “conduct and character.” Early Thursday morning, Brown resigned as leader after consulting with friends, family and caucus members.

CTV News reported detailed accounts from two women, both of whom describe inappropriate sexual encounters that occurred during Brown’s tenure as an elected official. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Now, the Ontario PC Party says the caucus will consult party officials and members on the “best way to move forward.”

According to the Ontario PC constitution, if a leader dies, retires, or resigns, the caucus can elect an interim leader pending a leadership election. If the caucus is unable to select an interim leader, a joint meeting of the caucus and the executive will make the selection.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Campaign Manager Andrew Boddington, Chief of Staff Alykhan Velshi, and Deputy Campaign Manager Dan Robertson

“Earlier today, all three of us became aware of allegations about Patrick Brown. After speaking with him, our advice was that he should resign as PC Party leader. He did not accept that advice,” they said in a statement.

“Since our view is that this advice was in the best interest of the PC Part, we have therefore resigned our positions…”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne

“It is always so brave to come forward. While we don’t have a comment on what has transpired tonight, my government and I have been clear on the issue of sexual harassment and assault. In fact, we created a policy and ran a pub ed (public education) campaign about it. That ad was called, “It’s never ok,” Wynne said in a statement.

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer

“The allegations against the Leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives are extremely serious and should be investigated fully,” Sheer said in a statement. “Sexual misconduct and sexual harassment have no place in Canadian society.”

“I understand how difficult it can be for women to come forward under these circumstances.”

Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark, PC Deputy Leaders

“Mr. Brown is entitled to a legal defense and due process, but he cannot lead us into an election as a result of these allegations,” the deputy leaders said in a joint statement. "The Ontario PC Party unequivocally upholds the principle that a safe and respectful society is what we expect and deserve. We need to move forward to eradicate sexual violence and harassment across the province."

“Our caucus will immediately consult with party officials and members on best way to move forward to defeat the Wynne Liberals in the 2018."

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath

“My thoughts are with the brave young women who have spoken out to describe horrible, degrading and unsafe experiences they say happened at the hands of Patrick Brown,” she said.

“He deserves his day in court, but no person can lead a political party in this province with allegations like these hanging over his head.”

Lisa MacLeod, MPP for Nepean—Carleton

“I do not and will not tolerate abuse or harassment, and I will do everything in my power to fight against it. My heart goes out to the women who have been impacted by this behavior. It takes courage to come forward and make these claims. These women deserve our support,” she said in a statement.

Victor Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing

“Mr. Brown is entitled to a legal defense and due process, but he cannot lead us into an election as a result of these allegations. The Ontario PC Caucus unequivocally upholds the principle that a safe and respectful society is what we expect and deserve. We need to move forward to eradicate sexual violence and harassment across the province.”

Caroline Mulroney, PC candidate for York-Simcoe

“This is a sad say. Women are facing yet another story of harassment,” Mulroney said in a statement. “We have heard too many of them. But women across Ontario will continue fighting together. We are working to build a world where no woman has to say “me too” ever again.”

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

“Our thoughts are with the brave women who have had the courage to speak out about their experiences. We believe survivors & offer all survivors our unwavering support. The allegations against Patrick Brown are serious and deeply disturbing.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory

"Obviously, the reports of sexual assault and harassment brought forward by two women yesterday are saddening and disturbing," the statement read. "One thing which is changing, as well it should be, is that victims of assault and harassment are increasingly coming forward and making their voices heard, knowing that diligent investigation and accountability will follow."

"Political leaders have a responsibility to set a high standard, both through their words and their actions, and we must all state loudly that this type of behaviour is never okay."

Amanda Simard, PC candidate for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

“The allegations of sexual misconduct put [forward] by two courageous women against Patrick Brown yesterday are very serious. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable has no place in our society. I believe that Mr. Brown made the right decision in resigning as Leader.”

Goldie Ghamari, PC candidate for Carleton

“I know how hard it must be for these women to bring forth these allegations. I also [know] how hard it must be for the accused to defend themselves. As a woman and a lawyer, I have full faith in our justice system and our police force. I believe that these very serious allegations must be fully investigated.”

Michael Smolders, Alliance candidate for Mississauga-Streetsville

“Whether these allegations are true, time will tell. If they are true, our hearts go out to those victims,” Smolders said in a recorded statement on YouTube. “Patrick Brown and the whole PC party have fractured Conservatives. The Ontario Alliance is bringing everybody back together again under one home.”

Susan Truppe, PC candidate for London North Centre

“The allegations made against Patrick Brown are both serious and troubling and do not reflect my values or those of the constituents of London North Centre,” Truppe said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the women for their bravery in coming forward.”