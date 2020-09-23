OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is opening the new session of Parliament with a reprioritized national agenda, fixated primarily on how to protect Canadians from COVID-19.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is currently reading the Liberal minority government’s speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber, which details a four-pronged approach to pandemic survival and recovery.

"This pandemic is the most serious public health crisis Canada has ever faced,” read Payette's prepared remarks. “We must address these challenges of today. But we also cannot forget about the tests of the future."

The speech follows a ceremony pared-down due to the ongoing pandemic, and is framing how the new session of Parliament will be focused on different priorities than those spelled out in the Liberal’s 2019 speech before COVID-19 changed the country and forced the government back to the drawing board on its vision for the future and plan to get there.

"Less than a year ago, we gathered here for a throne speech to open the 43rd Parliament. Since then, our realities have changed. And so must our approach," reads the speech.

The government says its approach to the months and years ahead will have four foundations:

Fight the pandemic and save lives;

Supporting people and businesses through this crisis;

To build back better to create a more resilient Canada; and

To stand up for who we are as Canadians

Later, Trudeau will deliver a rare address to the nation at 6:30 p.m. from his West Block office, where he’s expected to personally pitch the plan to Canadians and speak to the state of the growing outbreak in many parts of the country. This evening address will be different than the more than 80 morning addresses to the nation that the prime minister held between mid-March and late June, where day after day he unveiled billions of dollars in aid to Canadians out of work, struggling businesses, and to procure personal protective equipment, test kits, and vaccines.

Opposition parties kicked off the day restating their demands for the already-inked speech, and will respond to the government’s promises once they are announced later this afternoon. The three main opposition parties will also be offered shorter windows to address the nation following Trudeau's comments this evening. The formal addresses in response to the speech from the throne in the House of Commons will begin in the days ahead, with both Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet hoping to deliver theirs from the Chamber after recovering from COVID-19. Both are to remain in self-isolation until given the all-clear from public health.

The throne speech comes more than a month after Trudeau prorogued Parliament for the first time as prime minister on Aug. 18, saying his government was seeking a chance to debate “ambitious ideals” in its COVID-19 response. Prorogation also hit pause on the ongoing committee probes into his government and the WE Charity student grant controversy.

Trudeau indicated at the time that the federal government’s focus would be on plotting a long-term green recovery plan, but he has since indicated that his cabinet plans to work on navigating the country through the next wave of cases.

Since Parliament was halted, COVID-19 cases have jumped nationally, from about 300 cases per day in mid-August to 1,248 on Tuesday, prompting Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam to implore Canadians and public health policy-makers to redouble infection prevention efforts now, or face a "very sharp and intense peak" in new COVID-19 cases that would likely lead to a return of national lockdowns.

The eventual vote on the throne speech will be one of an anticipated series of key confidence votes the Liberal minority will face in the days ahead, with the pressure on to also swiftly pass legislative changes need to implement three new temporary benefits meant as part of a package of EI reforms that include transitioning the millions of people who are still claiming the $2,000 a month Canada Emergency Response Benefit after it expires in September.

The minority Liberals will need to secure at least some support from across the aisle for the throne speech, or risk triggering a federal election.

The speech kicks off the resumption of regular House of Commons sittings, though as of late Tuesday evening talks were still underway on ironing out the logistical plan for how the new session will run. The new deal, delivered at 2 p.m. in the House of Commons included a commitment that MPs can either participate in-person or virtually, and an agreement has been struck to temporarily allow remote voting. This agreement will expire on Dec. 11.

Having the governor general deliver the throne speech is a parliamentary tradition, but with Payette currently facing an independent review of harassment allegations within her office, Wednesday's ceremony may be a little uncomfortable for Trudeau, who will be seated next to her.

While Trudeau has lauded her career, his office has faced questions about her appointment.

During the first Trudeau throne speech, Payette ad-libbed, adding in expressions about space. Payette once again stitched in a space reference, six words in to the speech.

"Every day on our shared planet, millions face hardships that test the human spirit… Rarely though, has all of humanity faced a single common insidious enemy. An invisible enemy that respects no borders, thrives anywhere, hits anyone. To overcome a pandemic requires the work and resolve of every order of government, every community, and every one of us," she said in French.