

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Eighteen months before the next election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new chief electoral officer.

Stéphane Perrault has been the acting head of Elections Canada since his predecessor Marc Mayrand’s retirement in December 2016.

He will be responsible for operating federal elections and by-elections in Canada, and implementing any potential electoral reform measures passed between now and the next national campaign.

The Liberals tabled Bill C-76, the Elections Modernization Act, which makes wide-spanning changes to Canada's elections laws, including new limits on spending and foreign participation, while also aiming to boost accessibility and participation in democracy.

Perrault’s nomination was tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday and the Procedure and House Affairs Committee has 30 days to consider the nomination before the House votes on his appointment.

He has been with Elections Canada since 2007, after beginning his career in the public service a decade prior as a law clerk with the Supreme Court of Canada.