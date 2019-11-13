OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on Parliament Hill, as he continues his week of meetings with the opposition leaders in advance of Parliament resuming on Dec. 5.

Blanchet, who is entering the House of Commons for the first time as an elected official, is then meeting with his caucus for their first post-election gathering in Ottawa.

Like Blanchet, the majority of the party’s 32 MPs are parliamentary rookies who were elected on Oct. 21 as part of a resurgence of the party in Quebec.

The party now holds third-party status in the House of Commons, and potentially the balance of power on certain issues, given the Liberals are 13 votes short of the majority they need to pass their initiatives

Trudeau began his series of short sit-down interviews with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer on Tuesday.

A new Parliament begins soon: Sign up for our Capital Dispatch newsletter