Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been exposed to COVID-19 and is isolating for five days.

He said that after learning about the exposure last night he took a rapid test and tested negative.

The prime minister said he is feeling fine and will be working from home.

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

