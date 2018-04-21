HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Calgary MP Kent Hehr are attending a session on preventing harassment in the workplace at the Liberal Party convention.

The session, titled "From #MeToo, to never again: creating safer work environments" is being run by Julie Lalonde, an advocate for bystander intervention. She offered a similar session at the NDP convention in February.

Hehr resigned from cabinet in January pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. On his way in to the room he would not comment on the ongoing investigation.

A handful of male MPs are also attending the session, which is closed to media.

The prime minister's principal secretary Gerald Butts is also attending the workshop.

Among the caucus members taking part is Nova Scotia MP Darren Fisher, who told reporters on his way in that he was interested in expanding on the training that he received on Parliament Hill.

