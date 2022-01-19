Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will be providing an update on the federal government’s COVID-19 response this morning.

The press conference comes as provinces are waiting for more deliveries of the promised 140 million rapid tests this month, and are sorting out the distribution of the still limited supply of newly authorized at-home antiviral prescription drug treatment.

With national modelling projecting that the Omicron wave of COVID-19 infections could peak imminently and restrictions remaining in place across the country, Trudeau and Duclos are set to face questions about federal efforts to support provinces.

The update is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. EST. CTVNews.ca will be carrying it live.