OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden have kicked off their first face-to-face virtual bilateral meeting.

The virtual meeting is expected to last about two hours, with top cabinet officials from both countries participating, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trudeau and Biden will speak for the first hour of the meeting. Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau and Ambassador of Canada to the United States Kirsten Hillman will also participate.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. ET an “expanded” meeting will begin, which will include several members of Trudeau’s cabinet and their American counterparts on the defence, natural resource, public safety, trade, transport, and environment files.

Both Biden and Trudeau are expected to speak about their “shared vision” and agreed path forward at around 5:45 p.m. ET, in what Trudeau’s office is describing as a “joint statement” following the meeting.

“The United States and Canada share a unique bond and close friendship — and I’m committed to strengthening our partnership in the years ahead,” tweeted Biden ahead of the bilateral meeting.

The bilateral conversation will include discussion on, and then the unveiling of a "partnership roadmap" for the future of the Canada-U.S. relationship.

The roadmap will be "a blueprint for our whole-of-government relationship, based on our shared values and commitment to work in partnership on areas of mutual concern," according to a statement issued by the White House, and as previously reported by CTV News' Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan.

The roadmap will outline how the two countries intend to work together to fight COVID-19, rebuild their economies, tackle climate change, advance diversity, improve national security measures and build international alliances.

Citing the “unique bond” between the two countries, the White House touted how “deeply rooted the Canada-U.S. relationship is, ahead of the meeting.

“From national security to global affairs to environmental protection to free trade, our two countries work closely together. Our bilateral trade totals nearly $2 billion every day in goods and services, and our people-to-people ties in education, small business, the arts and culture are unpatrolled,” reads the statement.

Several subjects are expected to be on the agenda, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Canada-U.S. border restrictions which, combined, are the reason the typically in-person visit full of pomp and circumstance is taking place virtually from their respective offices.

The roadmap conversation will also likely see discussion on the two countries’ respective vaccine rollouts and aid for global immunization efforts; cross-border energy projects on the heels of the Keystone XL rejection; and relations with China given ongoing tensions and that country’s human rights abuses.

Ahead of the meeting, opposition leaders sought to frame what they think should be on the agenda for the meeting. Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said among what Trudeau and Biden should be discussing is establishing a Canada-U.S. “carbon border,” and a cross-country renewable energy grid.

“Many of the things that President Biden has committed to doing are things that we have fought for here in Canada and Justin Trudeau has refused to do,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh during a media availability on Parliament Hill. His party has come under fire online for posting a satirical draft agenda for the meeting.

After recently pushing for, and securing the formation of a special Canada-U.S. relations committee of MPs, which is meeting for the first time on Tuesday, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole set out his expectations for the cross-border conversation.

“During today’s meeting, Justin Trudeau needs to ask President Biden whether we can start to receive vaccines manufactured by our strongest ally, the United States. At a time when both our countries need to be focused on getting people back to work and returning to normal post-COVID-19, Justin Trudeau needs to show Canadians he’ll stand up for our interests and our jobs,” said O’Toole in a statement.

BUILDING 'GOODWILL' POST-TRUMP

This is the first meeting between the two world leaders since Biden's inauguration last month, though Trudeau did call Biden following his election win.

Last week, Trudeau said in a statement that he is looking forward to their meeting.

"Canada and the United States share one of the strongest and deepest friendships between any two countries in the world," he said. "It is built on common values, strong ties between our people, and a shared geography."

Senior U.S. officials have also told CTV News they are optimistic that the meeting will begin to "reinvigorate" ties between the two countries following a tense relationship during the prior U.S. administration under former president Donald Trump.

It’s a longstanding tradition that the first international visit a U.S. president makes after inauguration is to Canada, and it’s a trip Trump didn’t take, coming only briefly for a G7 summit in 2018.

“We’ve had a very rocky four years under Trump… So what Biden is doing, what Obama did, and other presidents have in the past, is coming to coming to Canada virtually in order to show goodwill,” said Michael Kergin, a former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. in an interview on CTV News Channel. “It’s really to change the tone and the tenor.”

In an early sign that Canadians’ sentiment about Americans may be improving under the Democratic administration, new survey data from Nanos Research shows that Canadians’ impressions of the U.S. as a partner have gone up from 2019. Two in three Canadians now have a positive or somewhat positive opinion of the U.S., in terms of it being a “positive partner” with Canada.

With files from CTV News’ Richard Madan and Ben Cousins