Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued his ministerial mandate letters, several weeks after naming his latest federal cabinet.

These letters are essentially marching orders for each minister, in which the prime minister spells out his expectations and priorities, calling on his front bench to act on certain campaign and throne speech commitments.

Cabinet was sworn-in on Oct. 26, seeing Trudeau shake up his front bench, naming new ministers to key portfolios while adding in a handful of rookies following the 2021 federal election.

“Mandate letters outline the objectives that each minister will work to accomplish, as well as the pressing challenges they will address in their role,” reads the prime minister’s website where the letters for each minister have been posted.

Since 2015, Trudeau has been making his mandate letters public. Following the 2019 election, ministerial mandate letters were released just under a month after the prime minister named his cabinet.

More coming…