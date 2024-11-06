PM Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on presidential victory

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.

"The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations," Trudeau said in a post on social media.

Ahead of polls closing and Trump defeating Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to become the 47th president, Trudeau and several cabinet ministers said they were ready to work with whomever Americans elected to defend Canadian interests.

In a longer statement issued by his office, Trudeau also congratulated JD Vance on his election as vice-president, before going on to point to the deep and longstanding person-to-person and economic ties between the two countries.

“Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful partnership. We are neighbours and friends, united by a shared history, common values, and steadfast ties between our peoples. We are also each other’s largest trade partners and our economies are deeply intertwined," Trudeau said.

The federal government has said it has been preparing for the results of this election for the better part of the last year.

Lawmakers and stakeholders on this side of the border will now be looking to enact a "Team Canada" approach on working with a second-term Trump administration on hot files such as trade, the border, and defence.

“We look forward to working with President-elect Trump and his administration, including on issues such as trade, investment, and continental peace and security," Trudeau said.

Early in his first presidency Trump triggered what became a high-drama renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and now he's vowed to enact the 2026 review clause stitched into the revised deal.

The top Republican has also threatened a blanket 10 per cent import tariff that if Canada is hit with, will impact the economy on this side of the border, and could result in higher prices for consumers.

In his statement Trudeau noted that the renegotiated trilateral trade pact has created thousands of jobs, and noted that in 2023, trade between the two countries amounted to more than $1.3 trillion, with more than $3.5 billion in goods and services crossing the border daily.

If Trump makes good on his immigration promises, Canada could also see a surge of asylum claims, amid potential increased interest among Americans in moving north.

And, Canada is also likely to face increased pressure from the U.S. to boost defence spending, to meet the NATO target, with Trump's former envoy to Canada recently saying this country needs to "do better."

Parliamentarians will be heading into meetings with their respective party caucuses on Parliament Hill later this morning, where the results of the consequential U.S. election is sure to be a topic of conversation.

More details to come...