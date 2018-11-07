OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a moment on the morning following the U.S. midterms to highlight the "historic" number of women elected.

As of early Wednesday, American media were projecting approximately 100 women would win seats in Congress, the largest number ever. Across the United States, women campaigned in record numbers in congressional and gubernatorial races.

"That's obviously good news," Trudeau said to reporters on his way into the weekly Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill.

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans held on to their majority in the U.S. Senate.

Trudeau congratulated all candidates who put their names on the ballot, and said his government looks forward to working with the new members of Congress on "a broad range of issues, as we have in the past."

